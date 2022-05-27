Cochin Port marks 94th year of first ship’s arrival

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s been 94 years since the first ship entered Cochin harbour. On May 26, 1928, SS Padma entered the harbour, through the widened and deepened Cochin gut. Thereafter, road-rail networks were introduced to Cochin, connecting important inland trading points, making the harbour animportant trading hub on the Kerala coast.

Now the port is celebrating the event. On Thursday, the celebrations at Samudrika Hall in Willingdon Island, saw distribution of awards to the best performing port users and outstanding performers among the port employees.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was the chief guest and he addressed the gathering virtually. Cochin Port Trust chairperson Dr M Beena, commissioner of customs P K Mohammed Yousaf, Naval Officer-In-Charge Cmde Rajesh Kumar Yadav and members of the board of Cochin Port Authority and representatives from the trade were present at the function.