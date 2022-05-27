STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

New and flashy

The year 2022 is blessed with some of the best smartphones. This is our top picks from the flagship models available in the market

Published: 27th May 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: iPhone 13 Pro Max
Display: The 6.70 inch  
Camera: Rear and front cameras are 12 mp
Storage : 128 GB to 1TB options available
Battery: 4,352 mAh
Price: Starts from D1,29,900
Colours: Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
Special feature: The biggest upgrade is that you can shoot cinematic modes with bookeh effect. The Pro Motion Display results in smoother performance 

OnePlus 10 Pro
Display: 6.7 inch Quad HD+ AMOLED panel.
Camera: Rear Camera: 48mp+50mp+ 8mp and front one is 32mp
Battery: 5,000mAh
Storage : 12GB RAM/ up to 512 GB 
Price: Starts from D66,999
Colours: Volcanic Black and  Emerald Forest
Special feature: The Oxygen OS and 120Hz refresh rate gives a snappy user experience

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Display: 6.8 LTPO AMOLED
Camera: Rear camers is 12MP + 108MP+ 10MP+ 10Mp and the front one is 40 mp
Battery: 5,000mAh
Storage: 12GB RAM/256Gb 
Price : D1,34,999
Colours: Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White 
Special feature: The device has FHD+resolution. This prevents high resolution from draining battery 

Google Pixel 6 Pro
Display: 6.7inch QHD+ OLED panel
Camera: Rear Camer: 12.2mp and front camera is 11.1 mp
Battery: 5,003 mAh
Storage: 12GB RAM up to 512 GB
Price: D72,240
Colours: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy black
Special feature: The Tensor Chip can compute intensive  AI tasks including live translation

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Display: 6.73 inch AMOLED 
Camera: Triple cameras at rear each one offering 50 mp and front camera is 32 mp
Battery:4,600 mAh
Storage: 8GB RAM/128GB
Price: D62,999
Colours: Couture Blue, Noir Black and Opera Mauve 
Special feature: Suitable for serious gaming. As cherry on top, it doesn’t overheat. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp