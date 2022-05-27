New and flashy

KOCHI: iPhone 13 Pro Max
Display: The 6.70 inch
Camera: Rear and front cameras are 12 mp
Storage : 128 GB to 1TB options available
Battery: 4,352 mAh
Price: Starts from D1,29,900
Colours: Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
Special feature: The biggest upgrade is that you can shoot cinematic modes with bookeh effect. The Pro Motion Display results in smoother performance
OnePlus 10 Pro
Display: 6.7 inch Quad HD+ AMOLED panel.
Camera: Rear Camera: 48mp+50mp+ 8mp and front one is 32mp
Battery: 5,000mAh
Storage : 12GB RAM/ up to 512 GB
Price: Starts from D66,999
Colours: Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest
Special feature: The Oxygen OS and 120Hz refresh rate gives a snappy user experience
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Display: 6.8 LTPO AMOLED
Camera: Rear camers is 12MP + 108MP+ 10MP+ 10Mp and the front one is 40 mp
Battery: 5,000mAh
Storage: 12GB RAM/256Gb
Price : D1,34,999
Colours: Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White
Special feature: The device has FHD+resolution. This prevents high resolution from draining battery
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Display: 6.7inch QHD+ OLED panel
Camera: Rear Camer: 12.2mp and front camera is 11.1 mp
Battery: 5,003 mAh
Storage: 12GB RAM up to 512 GB
Price: D72,240
Colours: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy black
Special feature: The Tensor Chip can compute intensive AI tasks including live translation
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Display: 6.73 inch AMOLED
Camera: Triple cameras at rear each one offering 50 mp and front camera is 32 mp
Battery:4,600 mAh
Storage: 8GB RAM/128GB
Price: D62,999
Colours: Couture Blue, Noir Black and Opera Mauve
Special feature: Suitable for serious gaming. As cherry on top, it doesn’t overheat.