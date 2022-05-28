Bicycle diaries: Kochi homemakers learn to pedal, cruise in joy

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Every day, before the clock strikes four in the evening, Kusum Parekh, a 65-year-old homemaker from Mattanchery reaches the Gujarati Vidyalaya High School. She is there to learn a new skill cycling.

Overcoming family reservations and age barriers, Kusum has enrolled in the Cochin Corporation’s ‘Cycle with Kochi’ programme, which is training women to cycle.

A collaboration between the corporation, Cochin Smart City Mission Limited (CSML) and the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED), the project is under way at six grounds in the city — Mattanchery, Fort Kochi, Vyttila, Palluruthy, Edapally and Kaloor. A trainer has been assigned for each ground.

“In the first phase of the project, which started in January, about 160 women benefited from the programme. In the second phase, about 180 women are being trained to cycle. More women are joining the programme, which will come to an end this month,” says Prakash P Gopinath, the Bicycle Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, who is the coordinator of the project. GIZ, a German Agency for International Co-operation is providing all research and technical assistance for the project, he adds.

Kusum goes through a several emotions as she describes her maiden cycling experience.”I never had an opportunity to learn it during childhood. I came to know about the programme through my neighbour and enrolled immediately. This is my second day, and I am thrilled,” says Kusum, who is a native of Gujarat. “I wish to master cycling at the earliest.”

Her children have promised her an electric scooter after she completes her classes. Like Kusum, Mumthas Rasheed, a 48-year-old homemaker and mother of three, also learned cycling under the project. “I started classes in January. I fell down three times but, by the third day, I was able to ride. Some people mocked me for learning cycling at this age, but I did not bother,” says Mumthas, who is the secretary of Kudumbashree Area Development Society (ADS) of Cheralaikada.

Her next goal is to save money and buy a bicycle. Some homemakers have now turned trainers. Zeenath M A, who was trained in the first batch, is now imparting her skills to others at the Gujarati school. “Cycling has helped me improve my health as well. Currently, I am training more than 50 women. I feel happy to see their interest, many have even bought cycles,” says 44-year-old Zeenath.