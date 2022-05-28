Coming soon: Hospitals for crops and plants

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Have you ever been crestfallen when the crops nurtured by you wither away right before your eyes or felt helpless as vegetables in your garden turn pale? If that’s the case, you can now put your worries to rest as the government is planning to set up primary crop health centres (PCHCs) across the state which would work as the hospitals for plants and crops.

The agriculture department is buoyed by the success of the PCHC set up at Choornikkara panchayat in Ernakulam on an experimental basis in 2017. As part of the project expansion, the plant health clinics functioning in Krishi Bhavans at Kizhakkambalam, Vadakkekara and Kalady in Ernakulam district will be upgraded to PCHCs by joining hands with the local self-government department.

With the implementation of the project, farmers will be able to take their plants directly to the centre or explain the symptoms and get medication based on scientific research done by the agriculture officer. They will also get free biopesticides, bio-capsules and green triangle insecticide from the centre.

“The government is on a mission to upgrade all Krishi Bhavans to smart centres. Under the project, we are planning to set up a PCHC in each Krishi Bhavan. The agriculture officers will act as plant doctors. Their services will be available to the farmers to resolve all issues of the crops,” said Agriculture Minister P Prasad, adding that the project will be implemented with the support of NABARD and the state government fund.

“Our mission is to transform Krishi Bhavans into a place where farmers can get all their farming needs met. The centre will be prepared to communicate with farmers and professionals from other states. Furthermore, we will establish bio-pharmacy and soil testing centres in each Krishi Bhavan in the state.”

John Sherry, assistant director of Farm Information Bureau who conceptualised the PCHC at Choornikkara during his tenure as the agriculture officer there, said the centre will bring a revolution in the field of farming in the state. “A large number of farmers still seek the assistance of pesticide retailers to solve crop-related problems. The shopkeeper, who knows nothing about crops or medicine, recommends the insecticide for the farm.

It not only causes agricultural damage, but also an environmental disaster because the retailer is unaware of the particular pesticide and quantity required for each type of plant and disease. Farmers can seek the assistance of the agriculture officer through the PCHC, who can scientifically diagnose the ailment and give the necessary treatment,” Sherry said.Krishi Bhavan can serve as the panchayat’s pest and disease management centre. “As all farmers come to the PCHC to settle their crop-related issues, the agricultural officer will be able to detect the outbreak of any pest attack in the area easily.