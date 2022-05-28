If I were MLA: I promise clean toilets, women’s safety, water supply, says this juice stall owner

Krishna PS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Rinu Mohanan, 41, is busy making tea and lime juice for the eagerly waiting customers, mostly regulars, at a stall in Vyttila. He runs the shop with his wife, who is shy and doesn’t want to be named. She, however, takes over the shop for some time, blushing, so that Rinu can get into the MLA mode.

“I have never thought of this,” he laughs. Then, suddenly, he puts on the thinking cap and furrows his brow. “Traffic,” he says, “needs a permanent solution”. “If the rules and road diversions keep changing constantly, there will only be chaos. One needs to make decisions. For instance, buses coming to the Vyttila Hub often cause congestion. My first decision will be to widen the road to the hub,” he adds, snapping his fingers.

Public toilets, especially for women, are a priority, he says. “The city lacks public toilet facilities. Sometimes, one might have to walk for kilometres to access a toilet. I will ensure clean toilets, especially for women in Thrikkakara,” says Rinu, now in full flow.

Women’s safety, too, is a major concern these days, he notes. “Nowadays, an increasing number of women work late. We need a proper system to ensure their safe travel at night. I guarantee that I will find a way to make that possible,” he says.

Rinu’s exuberance would put many politicians to shame! Let us not forget responsible waste management, he says. “Cameras have been installed at some places to deter waste dumping. However, people would find another spot and tend to dump waste in areas that do not have surveillance,” he continues. “What we need is proper facilities like waste bins at every corner. I will also ensure regular waste clearance is done regularly.”

There is one more critical issue, he says as I begin to leave. “How can I forget it? Parts of Thrikkakara face acute water shortage,” he notes. “Here, in Vyttila, we have a water tank that can meet our needs. But I have to consider other areas, too. I will immediately order the construction of a water tank, and increase supply.”