Tanzanian held with heroin worth Rs 20 crore at Kochi airport

DRI officials said the person identified as Mihammed alias Kuyamno, 57, was nabbed based on specific intelligence input.

Published: 29th May 2022

The heroin seized from a Tanzanian passenger at Kochi airport on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday nabbed a Tanzanian national with heroin worth Rs 20 crore in the international market when he reached Kochi airport on a flight from Cape Town in South Africa via Dubai. 

DRI officials said the person identified as Mihammed alias Kuyamno, 57, was nabbed based on specific intelligence input. He arrived from Tanzania via Dubai by a flight in the early morning. Officials said his travel records showed that he began his journey from Cape Town.

The drug was found concealed in a secret compartment of a trolley bag. A probe is on to ascertain whether the accused brought the contraband for supply in Kerala or was he proceeding to some other place. DRI has upped surveillance in Kochi airport as there has been a rise in the number of drug smugglers arriving from African countries in the past few years.

