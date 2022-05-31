Ambassador of Norway visits Cochin Shipyard

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Norwegian Ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund and the Innovation Norway team visited Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Monday. The Ambassador also took a round of the shipyard. Hans Jacob Frydenlund held discussions with Madhu S Nair, chairman and managing director, CSL who explained the ongoing projects.

CSL has a long history of association with Norwegian clients and maritime companies. CSL has delivered around 35 vessels in the past 20 years with technology partners from Norway. Potential collaboration in new and emerging technologies on the shipping front was also discussed during the meeting. A detailed presentation on CSL’s plans into the green shipping front was made to the Ambassador and the Norwegian contingent.