STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ambassador of Norway visits Cochin Shipyard

Norwegian Ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund and the Innovation Norway team visited Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Monday.

Published: 31st May 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Cochin Shipyard (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Norwegian Ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund and the Innovation Norway team visited Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Monday.  The Ambassador also took a round of the shipyard.  Hans Jacob Frydenlund held discussions with Madhu S Nair, chairman and managing director, CSL who explained the ongoing projects.

CSL has a long history of association with Norwegian clients and maritime companies. CSL has delivered around 35 vessels in the past 20 years with technology partners from Norway. Potential collaboration in new and emerging technologies on the shipping front was also discussed during the meeting. A detailed presentation on CSL’s plans into the green shipping front was made to the Ambassador and the Norwegian contingent. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cochin Shipyard
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp