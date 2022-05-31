STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Upcycled treasures

Saritha started creating art serendipitously. Now, she is making and selling upcycled bottles as a means to help the environment

Published: 31st May 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Saritha is all about upcycling that breathes new life into old things.

Saritha is all about upcycling that breathes new life into old things.

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. A bottle that you discard after drinking from it is something Saritha would treasure. Because for her, trash is art waiting to fulfill its destiny. When she dabs them in paint, bottles and discarded cardboard pieces become wall decors. On her shelf at home, sits over fifty bottles she collected from the roadside, all ready to be turned into beautiful decor pieces. Saritha is all about upcycling that breathes new life into old things.

It all started during the pandemic. An MSc graduate in electronics, Saritha was far away from the art world. Even as a child, she hardly drew or painted. When the pandemic and lockdown happened, as she was idling away at home, her five-year-old’s art supplies caught her attention. She started dabbling with them, attempting to paint. “I didn’t even know how to hold the brush, let alone paint or mix colours. But I kept at it as I was enjoying the process. I relied on YouTube for the tutorials on painting,” recalls Saritha. 

But it was only later that she started painting on bottles and discarded articles. One day, she was on her way home and noticed a heap of used liquor bottles discarded on the roadside. “They were beautiful bottles but were all dirty. I collected all of them and that’s how the journey began,” says Saritha. 

She imprints motifs of Theyyam or Radha Krisha mural art on these bottles to turn them into decor pieces. Every time she goes out, Saritha is on the lookout for bottles to use. Except for a few used bottles that her friends donated, all others were collected from  the roadside, says Saritha. “When I started, I couldn’t even identify different kinds of liquor bottles. Now, I am very particular about the shape of the bottles,” says Saritha, a Thrissur-native living in Edappally, Kochi. 

Saritha takes orders through Instagram. Each finished bottle costs around Rs 200 to J 2000. Mural art bottles are at the pricier end. Saritha’s dream is to open a shop that sells upcycled articles. “Every one of us can help reduce waste by recycling the waste we discard. One bottle may not create a big difference, but if every one of us chimed in, the world would be a better place to live in,” says Saritha. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp