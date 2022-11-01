Kochi startup to launch online taxi app on November 1

Home Cities Kochi

Mathew James is a cloud architect with 20 years’ experience and the startup has a team of technologists with 15 years of experience in software industry.

Published: 01st November 2022

Image used for representational purpose. Taxi drivers waiting for customers at Tiruchy international airport. (File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kochi-based GMT Technologies will launch 'PikMe', an online taxi and auto-booking app, on Tuesday. 'PikMe' is a locally innovated app that understands the requirements of the local market offer affordable and reasonable rides to the public, said Mathew James, founder of GMT Technologies, the startup that developed the app.

“While existing cab and auto ride aggregators operating in Kerala are charging a commission of 25% to 36% per trip, we are offering service at 0% rate. The service will be absolutely free for the first four months after which we will charge a subscription rate of Rs 750 per month.

Around 1,200 drivers have signed up for the app and initially the service will be focused on Ernakulam district,” he said. Mathew James is a cloud architect with 20 years’ of experience and the startup has a team of technologists with 15 years of experience in software industry.

