Yet another overseas job recruitment scam in Kochi

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Another major overseas recruitment scam has surfaced in Kochi as many youngsters were duped by a Kaloor-based agency promising jobs and migration to foreign countries. Last week, Ernakulam North Police have registered seven cheating cases based on complaints against Orion Solutions which had its office at St Sebastian Road in Kaloor.

Currently, there are 11 cases registered against the company, its managing director Saju, 42, and two other staff. The State Special Branch had carried out a detailed probe into the incident and alerted the police. Saju was arrested by the police and remanded in judicial custody. Several youngsters who were duped by the company approached the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court which directed the police to register FIRs based on complaints of each individual who lost money.

Among the complainants are Thrikkariyoor natives Albin Varghese and Aswin Vijayan, 23, Akhil Sasi, 23, of Kottapady, and Akhil Manoj, 22, of Ayakkad, who lost Rs 1 lakh each after being offered hotel management jobs at Malta. Kottapady native Jithin Rajan, 31, lost `1 lakh after being offered a truck driver job in Poland, while Akhil M J, 30, had paid the sum to get a job as a taxi driver in Poland. Anand S Raj, 27, of Kottapady was offered the job of supermarket supervisor abroad.

“Most of the complainants are from areas near Kothamangalam. The company had conducted some campaigns in those areas which is why many job seekers from these places lost money. We have shut down the company’s office. Two staff are not arrested as they are cooperating with the probe,” a police officer said.

Police suspect that more persons were duped by the agency. “The agency was functioning for the past few years. We would be recording the arrest of Saju in each case. We are verifying the agency’s documents. From the preliminary investigation, the agency lacked permission of the authorities to make overseas recruitment,” a police officer said.

Several overseas recruitment and education agencies have come under the scanner of the police and the State Special Branch. State police headquarters have directed each police station to keep a tab on such agencies.

KOCHI: Another major overseas recruitment scam has surfaced in Kochi as many youngsters were duped by a Kaloor-based agency promising jobs and migration to foreign countries. Last week, Ernakulam North Police have registered seven cheating cases based on complaints against Orion Solutions which had its office at St Sebastian Road in Kaloor. Currently, there are 11 cases registered against the company, its managing director Saju, 42, and two other staff. The State Special Branch had carried out a detailed probe into the incident and alerted the police. Saju was arrested by the police and remanded in judicial custody. Several youngsters who were duped by the company approached the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court which directed the police to register FIRs based on complaints of each individual who lost money. Among the complainants are Thrikkariyoor natives Albin Varghese and Aswin Vijayan, 23, Akhil Sasi, 23, of Kottapady, and Akhil Manoj, 22, of Ayakkad, who lost Rs 1 lakh each after being offered hotel management jobs at Malta. Kottapady native Jithin Rajan, 31, lost `1 lakh after being offered a truck driver job in Poland, while Akhil M J, 30, had paid the sum to get a job as a taxi driver in Poland. Anand S Raj, 27, of Kottapady was offered the job of supermarket supervisor abroad. “Most of the complainants are from areas near Kothamangalam. The company had conducted some campaigns in those areas which is why many job seekers from these places lost money. We have shut down the company’s office. Two staff are not arrested as they are cooperating with the probe,” a police officer said. Police suspect that more persons were duped by the agency. “The agency was functioning for the past few years. We would be recording the arrest of Saju in each case. We are verifying the agency’s documents. From the preliminary investigation, the agency lacked permission of the authorities to make overseas recruitment,” a police officer said. Several overseas recruitment and education agencies have come under the scanner of the police and the State Special Branch. State police headquarters have directed each police station to keep a tab on such agencies.