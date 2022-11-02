Home Cities Kochi

Astrologer loses phone, gold in daylight robbery

Then the man asked for Vijayan’s phone number.

Published: 02nd November 2022 06:41 AM

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In broad daylight, a two-member gang robbed a 62-year-old man at North Paravoor on Tuesday. Vijayan Thaikoottathil, a native of Kodungalloor, who runs an astrology centre at Peruvaram, was robbed of 7.5-sovereign gold chain and a mobile phone around 12 noon.

Vijayan has been running the astrology centre on rent for about three years. On Tuesday, two persons arrived at the centre and one of them asked Vijayan to read his face and predict his future. When Vijayan informed him that there were problems in his house, he said he would come again with his wife and child. Then the man asked for Vijayan’s phone number.

When Vijayan turned to take his visiting card, one of them shoved a towel into his mouth and sprayed some liquid on his face following which he fell unconscious. The duo decamped with a chain, a bracelet, two rings and mobile phone of Vijayan. He regained consciousness after an hour and informed local residents and the police. Fingerprint experts and dog squad reached the spot and conducted an investigation.

