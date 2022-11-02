Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation to clean drains to stop clogging on MG Road

Civic body issues close-down notice to five hotels after its workers were found dumping oily waste into channels

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Corporation has issued a close-down order to five hotels on MG Road after they were found dumping thick oily waste into the canal, which clogged the drainage and caused waterlogging on the road earlier this week.

“Considering the situation of MG Road, regular cleaning of the drains will be carried out to avoid waterlogging during rainy season,” said a release from the mayor’s office. According to the officials, the hotel owners were warned several times about the offence. Five hotels on MG Road were found violating the rule and the corporation decided to issue a close-down notice.

At a meeting held at the corporation on Tuesday, it was also decided to take immediate action against flooding in the city. A special squad has been formed, comprising officials from the corporation’s engineering and health departments, to inspect the hotels.

Anticipating the possibility of flooding in commercial establishments and houses in low-lying areas, motors will be arranged to pump out water. An active squad will be pressed into service  on night shift to help residents during heavy rain.

A few months ago, corporation officials conducted an inspection of the drains on MG Road in the presence of PWD, KMRL, and CSML officials. While inspecting the bed level of the drainage, it was found that the drainage was sloppy from both directions—MG Road and Padma Junction—thus blocking the flow of water.

Though the culvert on Banerjee Road was built to drain water coming from MG Road, at present there is a slope of only 15 cm toward the Market Road Canal. This also obstructs the free flow of water. Therefore, a new design has been planned and estimates have been prepared.  The work will be done on the stretch after the rainy season, and until then, regular cleaning will be done.

