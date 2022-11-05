Cusat launches Kerala's first ‘Class 10,000 Clean Room’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has launched the state’s first ‘Class 10,000 Clean Room’ to aid research activities and a sophisticated Femtosecond Laser facility at the Department of Physics. The Clean Room is constructed under the university’s Centre for Excellence in Advanced Materials utilising the state government’s plan fund.

Clean rooms are classified according to the number and size of particles permitted per volume of air. The Class 10,000 Clean Room has less than 10,000 particles per cubic foot. The room functions under controlled temperature and humidity and maintains a lower atmospheric pressure than normal.

“The room will be used for nanomicrotechnology research activities,” said Cusat vice-chancellor Dr K N Madhusoodanan while inaugurating the Clean Room and Femtosecond Laser facility. The modern Femtosecond Laser facility, built at the cost of Rs 3 crore, functions in this Clean Room. The facility produces ultrafast lasers in a matter of femtoseconds (one-millionth of one billionth, of a second). “Using the technique Two-Photon Polymerisation, genetic molecules are created to form cell structures that can be used in organ transplant procedures,” said Dr Riju C Issac, associate professor, Department of Physics.

