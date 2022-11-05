We love parotta

Steni Simon By

KOCHI: Have you ever watched a parotta ‘master’ in action? If you are in Kerala and haven’t yet witnessed the making of a parotta, you are missing out on one of the most creative ways of cooking food.

It is hard not to notice the musical rhythm of experienced chefs (known as ‘masters’) as they beat the dough into thin layers and roll it into a ball. The ball is flattened and cooked on a hot flat griddle.

Using a long spatula, each side of the parotta is cooked well. The aroma that wafts in the air can trigger a sudden appetite in a good number of Malayalis. All those ‘health articles’ and expert advice on ill-effects of maida vapourises in a jiffy.

Finally, the steaming parottas are then placed on a flat surface and scrunched with both hands, which gives them their unique flakiness, all in a flourish. At sundown, this is a common sight on the streets across the length of the state. Thattukadas and small restaurants come to life where these crispy, flaky parottas are sold. While Malayalis need no introduction to the ‘porotta’, here’s a look at how the dish fares in places outside Kerala. Just across the border, in Tamil Nadu, it is called ‘barota’.

Malabar parotta, also known as the Kerala parotta, is made of maida or refined flour. Traditionally, milk, eggs and a pinch of sugar are added to the flour dough. However, in some places, based on the customer’s preference, eggs are avoided.

Often served with Syrian beef roast, chicken curry, egg masala and seafood dishes, the parotta has been an evergreen favourite in Kerala. Veggies, too, relish it with kadala curry, vegetable korma, and some even with sambar and chutney!

Of late, new variants of the parotta are also trending in Kerala. Coin parotta, for instance, is not very different from the Malabar parotta in taste or ingredients, but differs in size and is slightly crispier. Kothu Parotta (minced parotta) is the most popular variation from Tami Nadu.

Parotta is shredded into pieces and tossed with chicken and egg, giving it a burst of flavours. Some restaurants also come up with vegetarian versions of this by mixing shredded parotta with onions, capsicum and other vegetables.

Other innovative versions include parotta in Chinese style – chilli parotta. It is similar to kothu parotta; but the chunks are fried before being tossed with the sauces. Veechu or Ceylon parotta, a thinner, more layered variety, is a famous bread of Sri Lanka . Call it by whatever name, a parotta is a parotta, and we just can’t stop loving it!

Chicken Baida Parotta

Recipe by Muktha H S

Ingredients

To make dough

2 cups all purpose flour ( refined flour)

1 Egg, free range

1/3 cup warm milk

¼ cup warm water

2.5 tbsp oil ( 2 tbsp + ½ tbsp divided)

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp baking powder

Method

To make dough

Into a mixing bowl add all purpose flour, cooking soda, salt and mix .

Make a well at the centre and add egg , warm milk and mix with a spatula.

Add warm water as required and mix well everything to make a smooth dough. Dough will be sticky at this point.

Now drizzle 2 tbsp of oil and knead dough to make a soft and smooth dough.

Smear ½ tbsp of oil on kneaded dough. Cover with a moist damp cloth and set aside for 15 to 20 minutes.

For chicken filling

Heat 2 tbsp of oil in a pan. Add chopped onions, green chillies, ginger garlic paste and sauté for 2 minutes until raw smell goes off.

Add minced chicken, salt and turmeric powder.

Cook chicken well.

Add red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala , black pepper powder and mix well.

Turn off the stove , add chopped coriander and mint leaves, lime juice and mix well everything.

Set aside on a kitchen platform until the chicken filling cools down.

Into a separate bowl , crack open 2-3 eggs , season with salt and pepper .

Add 2 tbsp of chopped onions, coriander leaves and whisk well.

Pour this egg mixture over a prepared chicken filling.

Chicken filling turns moist with addition of egg. That’s how the filling should be.

After 20 minutes, knead dough on work surface and divide into 8 equal size balls.

Dust work surface with flour, take 1 dough ball and roll into a thin 6 inch diameter circle.

Place 4 tbsp of chicken filling at the centre in a rectangular form.

Fold one side on the dough and cover the filling. Bring the opposite side of the dough over the fold and cover. Now , bring the dough from sideways to centre to form a rectangular shape.

Secure the folds and shape into a small rectangular box.

For filling

300 grams chicken minced

1 cup onion chopped (reserve 2 tbsp for later use)

1 tbsp ginger paste

1 tbsp garlic paste

2 no’s green chilli chopped

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp garam masala

½ tsp black pepper powder

2 tbsp cooking oil

2 tbsp coriander leaves chopped

2 tbsp mint leaves chopped

Salt to taste

1 tsp lime juice

For rolling parotta

2 nos egg, free range

¼ tsp salt or to taste

½ tsp pepper powder

2 tbsp chopped onions

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

Others

Extra oil for roasting parotta

Extra flour to dust

Note: Heat a iron skillet/pan, drizzle 1 -2 tbsp of oil.

Place the parotta and cook on medium heat on all sides until crisp, flaky and golden in colour. Once done, cut into half and serve with tomato ketchup/ sauce or mayonnaise mint chutney.

Egg Parotta roll

Recipe by Chinnu Sebastian

Ingredients

To make dough

2 cups All Purpose Flour

(refined flour)

1 Egg , free range

1/3 cup warm milk

¼ cup warm water

2.5 tbsp oil ( 2 tbsp + ½ tbsp divided)

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp baking powder

For filling

Two to three eggs, one cucumber, carrot, tomato sauce, hot chilli oil, salt to taste

Method

Take a Kerala parotta and place it in a pan after spreading some oil to make it crispy.

Beat the eggs well in a bowl and spread this egg mixture on the parotta.

The egg may slightly spill over the perimeter of the parotta but it is fine. Transfer the parotta into a plate

Spread a tablespoon of tomato sauce and hot chilli oil on it.

Place vegetables like cucumber, carrot and some fries and then roll this into a cylindrical shape and cover using aluminium foil or butter paper.

Note: Wheat parotta can be also be used instead of maida parotta. Ideal snack to beat the hunger pangs.

Mughlai PAroTta

Kartik Dey- Kolkata Food Junction

This parotta is a version is a flaky, refined-flour pastry filled with a mixture of eggs, keema, spices & seasoning .

Ingredients

For the dough

75g Flour

2g Sugar

1g Salt

8g Vegetable oil

40g Warm water

For the filling

10g Onions

2g Green chillies

2g Ginger

3g Coriander

1 Egg

20g Cooked keema

10g Breadcrumbs

5g Roasted peanuts

Salt to taste

Vegetable oil for frying

Method

Knead the dough well until it is smooth. Coat with oil. Cover and rest aside atleast for 30 minutes.

Finely chop the onions, green chillies, ginger and fresh coriander leaves. Crush the peanuts into smaller pieces.

Beat an egg in a bowl. Add keema, onions, ginger, breadcrumbs and mix everything well.

Grease your rolling surface

Take a portion of the dough and roll it into a rectangle

Place the filling in the centre and fold the dough from all four sides into a parcel.

Heat the oil and fry on medium heat until golden on all sides.

Mexican Parotta Rolls

Recipe by Lisa Joji

Ingredients

To make dough

2 cups all purpose flour ( refined flour)

1 egg, free range

1/3 cup warm milk

¼ cup warm water

2.5 tbsp oil ( 2 tbsp + ½ tbsp divided)

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp baking powder

For chicken fillings

Boneless chicken strips

Butter or oil: 1tsp

Sliced onion: 2 tbsp

Cumin powder: 1/2tsp

Coriander powder: 1/2tsp Paprika powder: 1/2tsp

Oregano 1/2tsp

Crushed pepper: 1/4tsp

Salt to taste

Other ingredients

Sour cream: 2tbsp

Cream cheese: 2 tbsp

Sliced peppers: 2tbsp

Coriander leaves: 4 strings

Sliced lettuce: 2 tbsp

Method

Heat butter/oil, add onions and sauté for 1 minute.Add salt, chicken and cook for 5 minutes. Add pepper, cumin, oregano, paprika,coriander and mix well. Remove chicken from fire.- Mix cream cheese and sour cream. Apply this mix over 1parotta. -Keep lettuce, peppers,chicken in one end of parotta. Keep 2strings of coriander leaves. -Roll parotta tightly. Cut into small rolls and serve.

Thukku Parotta

By Kaasa Kitchen

This is an alternative version of kizhi parotta and is a favourite among parotta lovers. The hotspot of this dish is Kaasa Kitchen in Fort Kochi which serves it. Sharon Gafoor of Kaasa Kitchen says, “ In olden days, the workers who used to go to the Willingdon Island in Kochi for work had to leave by 7am. Hence, during that time, food wouldn’t be ready. So what they used to do is buy two parotta from a nearby shop and curry and put it in a small tiffin box and go. Since they used to eat it during the afternoon hours, it turns soggy but it is very tasty. We have recreated this same dish. We make this dish by putting everything inside a tiffin box and ‘dum’ it in low flame.”

Ingredients

To make dough

2 cups all purpose flour (refined flour)

1 egg, free range

1/3 cup warm milk

¼ cup warm water

2.5 tbsp oil ( 2 tbsp + ½ tbsp divided)

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp baking powder

For fillings

Buffalo meat is used for filling which is prepared in the naadan kerala style with spices.

Chicken variation is also available

Method

Inside the tiffin box, put two parottas and pour beef or chicken curry and top it with another layer of parotta.

Dum it in low flame and then serve.

