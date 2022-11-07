Honey trap charge: Probe launched into Kerala bizman’s complaint

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another incident of alleged honey trap, the police have launched a probe into the incident in which lakhs of rupees were siphoned off from a Bahrain-based Malayali businessman by a racket that threatened to share with his wife his pictures with a woman.

The police said the probe revealed that the trap was allegedly planned and executed by two women from Alappuzha with the help of their accomplice who belongs to Kasaragod. A case has been registered at Mararikulam police station based on the complaint lodged by the businessman in Vadakara.

“We are verifying the bank transactions between the businessman and the accused to ascertain whether the allegations raised by him are true,” a police officer said. One of the women has also lodged a counter-complaint against the businessman, alleging rape.

As per the businessman’s complaint, the accused siphoned off Rs 10 lakh and gold ornaments valued at Rs 5 lakh from him while they were in Bahrain. One of the accused also took away his latest iPhone when she left for India from Bahrain.

"After reaching Kerala, the accused contacted the businessman and threatened that his photos with one of the accused would be shared with his wife if he didn’t pay Rs 35 lakh. “The businessman said he has evidence,” said the police.

