Home Cities Kochi

Honey trap charge: Probe launched into Kerala bizman’s complaint

The police said the probe revealed that the trap was allegedly planned and executed by two women from Alappuzha with the help of their accomplice who belongs to Kasaragod.

Published: 07th November 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In yet another incident of alleged honey trap, the police have launched a probe into the incident in which lakhs of rupees were siphoned off from a Bahrain-based Malayali businessman by a racket that threatened to share with his wife his pictures with a woman.

The police said the probe revealed that the trap was allegedly planned and executed by two women from Alappuzha with the help of their accomplice who belongs to Kasaragod. A case has been registered at Mararikulam police station based on the complaint lodged by the businessman in Vadakara. 

“We are verifying the bank transactions between the businessman and the accused to ascertain whether the allegations raised by him are true,” a police officer said. One of the women has also lodged a counter-complaint against the businessman, alleging rape. 

As per the businessman’s  complaint, the accused siphoned off Rs 10 lakh and gold ornaments valued at Rs 5 lakh from him while they were in Bahrain. One of the accused also took away his latest iPhone when she left for India from Bahrain.

"After reaching Kerala, the accused contacted the businessman and threatened that his photos with one of the accused would be shared with his wife if he didn’t pay Rs 35 lakh. “The businessman said he has evidence,” said the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
honey trap Kerala
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp