Home Cities Kochi

Know the sneaky foot disease

The most important aim is to prevent the limb from amputation.

Published: 08th November 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Rajesh Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Charcot feet is a bone and joint disease involving the foot and ankle region causing fragmentation and destruction of the bones leading to permanent deformity, limb loss, besides other morbidities.The most common cause is diabetes, complicated by neuropathy. It starts innocuously as simple swelling with warmth, and usually gets mistreated and misdiagnosed as cellulitis or infection.

The limb slowly changes its shape but the patient is unaware of changes until it aggravates and leads to instability or difficulty in walking. It is painless and, hence, often ignored.The incidence of Charcot foot problem in India is 5% to 9%. Notably, the country’s adult diabetic population is expected to increase to 73 million by 2025. The volume of Charcot disease patients would exceed the whole population of a country like, say, Denmark.

Charcot ailments can, however, be treated with a better understanding of the disease. In the early stages, simple plaster techniques with offloading save the limb from deformity progression.Once the deformity has set in, customised footwear, and charcot restraining orthotic walkers (CROW) help save the feet from further issues.

In those feet where the deformity has become severe with a non-healing wound, a major surgical repair would be needed. The most important aim is to prevent the limb from amputation.

What are the causes?
The exact reason for what triggers the bone destruction is unknown, but it usually happens to the feet that have neuropathy (nerve damage), with some blood-flow alteration. The bone starts fragmentation with some trivial injury. However, there is no pain felt; we call this loss of protective sensation (LOPS).

Treatment options
Is there any medication? No. Unfortunately, no specific medications are helpful in preventing or treating this.The disease cannot be reversed into normal, but the devastating deformity can be prevented by just offloading with a proper total-contact cast. One may need prolonged therapy of offloading and proper diabetes management. In case of already developed deformity or ulcer with deformity, staged surgical intervention can save the limb, and help one walk back in a near-normal way.

The writer is a senior consultant (foot and ankle), trauma and Arthroscopy Surgeon, and president of the Indian Foot and Ankle Society

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp