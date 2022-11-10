Home Cities Kochi

Auto Savari App from Nov 15; Kochi Corp to launch 30 e-autos under pilot project

The app is backed by German Agency GIZ and registered under the Ernakulam Jilla Auto Drivers Cooperative Society.

Published: 10th November 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 03:17 PM

At present, Kochi has at least four online ride-hailing apps such as Ola and Uber, which also provide cab and auto services, and Tukxi and Rapido, which provide auto ride only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The long wait has come to an end with officials of Kochi Corporation and Ernakulam Jilla Auto Drivers Cooperative Society confirming the launch of Auto Savari (AuSa), an online autorickshaw ride-hailing application, on November 15 in the district.

Along with the launch of the app, the corporation will roll out the first batch of 30 e-autos under its pilot project to promote sustainable and eco-friendly modes of transportation within the city.“Soon, the AuSa App will be launched in Ernakulam. We will be running on government fixed rates (`30 as a minimum fare and `12 for every 1.5 km),” said M B Syamanthabhadran, president of Ernakulam Jilla Auto Drivers Cooperative Society. The app is backed by German Agency GIZ and registered under the Ernakulam Jilla Auto Drivers Cooperative Society.

“Therefore, the tussle with online aggregators such as Ola and Uber over commission charges will come to end,” said Syamanthabhadran. He said that the auto drivers’ bank accounts will be linked to the app so that the online payment made by the passenger at the end of the trip will be directed to the driver’s account.
At present, Kochi has at least four online ride-hailing apps such as Ola and Uber, which also provide cab and auto services, and Tukxi and Rapido, which provide auto ride only.

A group of autorickshaw drivers said that with the launch of the AuSa App, complaints that drivers are fleecing passengers will no longer be an issue. Passengers can also rely on the drivers as they will be working at rates fixed by the government.

“As auto drivers, running for online cab aggregators is not giving us much profit. Still, a chunk of the commission is charged by them. With the launch of AuSa, we will get our fare,” said Arun S, Tripunithura-based auto driver.

