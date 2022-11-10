Home Cities Kochi

Chain snatchers target four women within six hours in Kochi

Unidentified bike-borne criminals target women aged between 60 & 76 | Probe begins

Published: 10th November 2022

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Four chain snatching incidents were reported in various parts of the city within six hours on Tuesday, with unidentified bike-borne criminals targeting women aged between 60 and 76. The Hill Palace and Elamakkara police have registered two cases each and launched a probe.

The first incident took place around noon near Immanuel Marthoma Church at Thiruvankulam. Valsa, 76, who lives in the locality, was walking to her house when two persons on a bike snatched her gold chain weighing two sovereigns and fled. The second incident was reported at Thiruvankulam Library Road between 12.15pm and 12.30pm. This time, the snatchers targeted Rama Jayakumar, 60, who was returning to her house in the area. Two persons who were on a bike first hit her face, causing her to fall down.

They then snatched her gold chain weighing two sovereigns and escaped. The cases were registered at Hill Palace police station. The next two incidents took place in Edappally North area under the Elamakkara police station limits. Omana, 62, of Souhrada Nagar in Edappally was attacked by an unidentified bike rider in front of a beauty parlour on Balakrishnamenon Road near Anjumana around 2.30pm, while she was walking towards Edappally. The culprit managed to snatch her chain, an imitation gold jewellery valued at around Rs 300.

The next incident took place around 5.40pm near Changampuzha park area in front of Government UP School. Two persons on a bike targeted Bhadra, 68, of Parathsaradhi Temple Road, Edappally and fled with her gold chain weighing 3.5 sovereigns.

The police said they have launched a probe and started collecting CCTV footage from the areas where the chain-snatching incidents were reported. They are also checking whether the same gang is involved in all the incidents, they said.“It is possible that the same gang committed the crimes, but we are yet to get any confirmation of this. We are also collecting details of the persons who were involved in similar cases earlier. Attempts are being made to trace the bikes used by the chain snatchers too,” said a police officer.

