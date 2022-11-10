Wherever you go, social media’s there...

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Social media has come a long way. What started off as a means to connect people across the globe has now emerged as an integral part of human life. It has, in fact, invaded restrooms, too. Maverick tycoon Elon Musk’s takeover of the micro-blogging platform Twitter for $44 billion is a hint of social media’s influence over the world today.

From Orkut, a platform where a lot of youngsters made ‘friendships’ online, the prominence slowly moved to Facebook. Long-lost friendships and relations via everyone’s darling ‘FB’. Soon followed WhatsApp, TikTok, Instagram, Reddit, and Snapchat. And if not hooked on any of these, one has to be a Luddite.

When the pandemic struck in 2020, the number of people using social media surged. As per recent data published by Statista, Facebook remains the most popular social networking platform worldwide, with 2,910 million monthly active users (as of January 2022).

It is followed by YouTube (2,562 million), WhatsApp (2,000 million), Instagram (1,478 million) and WeChat (1,263 million). Banned in India, TikTok has about 1,000 million users globally. In India, cheaper smartphones and data plans have made the internet more accessible, shattering the digital divide that existed between rural and urban regions.

From politics to spirituality and well-being to wealth creation, there is a content rampage out there.

What’s in vogue?

“Instagram is the top pick among many youngsters,” says business analyst Jonath M Thomas. “Initially, I found Facebook engaging but, with time, the platform lacked original, innovative content. Now I prefer Instagram especially to follow current events.”

Jonath adds he finds the Insta interface more compact and enjoys the condensed content. Manu A T M, who has been handling the official pages of several celebrities for the past 15 years, says a quick supply of entertainment is a forte of Instagram.

“The reels and IGTV have revolutionised the way people consume content,” he says. “Also, many youngsters see Instagram as a platform to make easy money. More collaboration works of companies are happening now on Instagram. For instance, content creators have started getting money even for reels. I believe there has been a drastic fall in the number of Facebook users.”

Twitter, Manu notes, is another engaging platform that’s gradually gaining traction in Kerala. “However, the volumes are relatively lower. Twitter is mostly dominated by people sharing news, social insights and political comments,” he adds.

FB remains fave

However, for poet Aleena, 26, the good-old Facebook remains her preferred web space. She considers it as a learning medium. “My areas of interest are politics, social observations and personal anecdotes,” she says. “From the Insta feeds that concentrate on politics, I feel the platform sees more peripheral views as opposed to FB. For instance, there seems to be a compulsion among feminist influencers to please followers while stating opinions on Instagram.”

Facebook, Aleena says, helped her realise she could use her “voice and bring a change”. “I started penning down my thoughts on FB. Then I began writing poetry. Soon I could create a readers’ community on the platform,” she adds.

Aleena believes many of today’s mainstream voices from marginalised communities got their “initial push” from social media. “Also, many women whose voices were stifled within the walls of their homes are now getting themselves noted in the web space.”

Beware of traps

On the flip side, Aleena says, the web world could make one feel inferior, too. “Especially Instagram, a place that I perceive as the ‘gallery of good things’, or a space that only shows the good side of people,” she says.

“Initially such content made me concerned about my body, for instance. I was a person who always accepted the way I was, and was least bothered about looks. After seeing a plethora of posts on ‘good’ body shape, abs, etc., my confidence waned. The fact I had hip-dips, something I never considered an issue, started to worry me.”

Aleena adds a discussion with friends revealed that she was not alone; many of them echoed similar concerns. “Eventually, I took a break from Insta just to return to my real self,” she smiles. On the issue of toxic content, radio jockey Nidhi Sebastian says such issues boil down to one’s choices. “If you don’t like some content, you can either report or unfollow; thereafter suggestions of the same would not pop up,” she says.

“I believe Instagram has become a more inclusive space for all. There is fashion content for all body types, for instance. There is also a lot of content on subjects such as sex education and mental health, which might not be easily accessible to many. Life hacks, upcycling, thrifting, minimalism, etc., are other interesting areas. I certainly believe the platform is becoming more informative.”

Staying connected...

Thiruvananthapuram-based college student Susan J says, “There are several people, like me, who just love staying connected with the world, and letting other people know their presence by simply sharing reels on Instagram”.

Susan’s second choice is Twitter, where she follows news and Asian entertainment. “Sending mundane snaps through Snapchat to friends is another activity for time-pass,” she quips.

‘More opportunities, income’

With social media exploding, marketing companies have as well. Kannur native ad-maker Malavika Nambiar highlights that social media diversification has created many jobs and income avenues for the youth.

“Creative freelancers, like me, are now getting more opportunities,” she says. “Ad companies send us brand details and products for social media marketing.”

People, in fact, are putting out their best form of creativity and hooking viewers like never before. Several, artists who never got much visibility earlier, are using social media platforms as an effective medium to make a mark.

Popular content creators Prajakta Koli (who goes by the social media handle ‘@mostlysane’) and Mallika Dua prime examples of celebs who transitioned from social media to mainstream entertainment.

In Kerala, budding actor Adhri Joe, who got a break in Thallumala, started off as a web content creator.

“My aim had always been films,” says the Muvattupuzha resident. “I began creating content, with the big screen in my sight. I have two film projects lined up. However, though it would be hard to be consistent on social media now, I definitely put out clean, quality content, which makes people laugh.”

Kannur-based content creator Soumiya Ruth, 25, is on a similar tangent. She says social media visibility helped her enter the short film circuit.

“Many people view social media as a launchpad,” says Soumiya, who mostly does comedy based on subjects such as atheism. “Also, the market is huge. There are agencies that connect content creators with brands. Many have a steady flow of income. However, the question of sustainability prevails. There is an element of uncertainty.”

Kochi-based Sharan Nair, 29, has become a popular figure, after taking a leap from the corporate world to content creation. “It is not a cakewalk,” he says. “It involves a lot of work. What fuels one is passion. I can continue like this no matter how taxing it gets.”

Sharan recently got into GQ magazine’s list of best-dressed people in 2022. He got to work with brands such as Netflix and Red Bull India as well.

“I think I have the best life on earth,” he says. “Getting to do what I love making videos of my friends, and doing fun activities with them for a living is, indeed, a boon. I primarily get remuneration through Insta brand collaborations. YouTube is also another source of income.”

With inputs from Steni Simon

