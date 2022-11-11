Home Cities Kochi

Parking on footpaths: Kerala HC asks police to take action

The court observed that it had ordered the police to crack down on the tendency to park vehicles on the footpath because the court was aware of the problem.

Published: 11th November 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Motorists parked their bikes at No parking zone in front of GH in Coimbatore on Sunday

Representational image (File photo| Senbagapandiyan S, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing displeasure over allowing parking of vehicles on footpaths, the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the city police commissioner to take action against parking of vehicles on footpaths and pedestrian areas. The court said that it had suggested an operation footpath to prevent the parking of vehicles on footpaths. However, nothing seemed to have been done.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed the authorities concerned to continue checking vehicles including transport vehicles to prevent reckless driving on city roads. The court also asked the corporation to file a comprehensive report containing recommendations to ensure that the footpaths are restored and properly maintained.

The court observed that it had ordered the police to crack down on the tendency to park vehicles on the footpath because the court was aware of the problem. It also ordered the corporation to remove all the cables dangling dangerously on footpaths and road margins in a week. The corporation should take up the issue of the removal of the cables dangling with the KSEB authorities.

Counsel for the corporation submitted that the KSEB was earning revenue by allowing  drawing of cables through its electric poles.

TAGS
Kerala High Court
