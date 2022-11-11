Home Cities Kochi

Trial resumes in actor abduction case

Three witnesses are scheduled to be examined on Friday.

Actor Dileep appearing before special investigation team for interrogation at Aluva Police Club| A Sanesh

KOCHI: The trial in the actor abduction and rape case in which actor Dileep is an accused resumed at the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Thursday.

The trial came to a standstill in January after the investigation team started a further probe based on the revelations of director Balachandrakumar against Dileep.

On Thursday, the court examined a witness who was assigned by the first accused Pulsar Suni to hand over a letter to a defence lawyer representing Dileep. The examination of another witness was postponed.

Three witnesses are scheduled to be examined on Friday. In the current phase, more than 30 witnesses will be examined till December 23.

