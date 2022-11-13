Ensure all facilities to Sabarimala pilgrims at transit points: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has directed the Travancore Devaswom Board and the Cochin Devaswom Board to ensure that proper facilities are provided to Sabarimala pilgrims in the temples under its management, identified as ‘edathavalams’ during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season. Counsel for Guruvayur Devaswom Management Committee said a separate darshan queue for Sabarimala pilgrims will be arranged in the temple. Vazhipadu and nivedyam counters will function for more hours. The devaswom boards were directed to see that the regular traditional rites and ceremonies are performed promptly. A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajithkumar issued the order on the report of Sabarimala special commissioner on the steps taken to give adequate facilities to pilgrims at transit points.