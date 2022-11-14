Home Cities Kochi

Fans on cloud nine as Blasters beat FC Goa

Though the match kicked off on a dull note, the stadium started witnessing the reverberating roars of the fans when Adrian Luna tapped in the first goal in the 42nd minute.

Published: 14th November 2022 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Blasters FC fans celebrate their victory against FC Goa in the Hero Indian Super League Football match held at JLN Stadium in Kochi on Sunday |A Sanesh

By Anilkumar
Express News Service

KOCHI: Excitement, hope and celebration were back on the faces of Kerala Blasters fans when their favourites saw off the confident Goa FC (3-1) in their fourth home match of the Indian Super League at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Sunday. 

Though the match kicked off on a dull note, the stadium started witnessing the reverberating roars of the fans when Adrian Luna tapped in the first goal in the 42nd minute. The fans’ excitement doubled when Dimitrios Diamantakos netted a goal through a penalty shot nearly three minutes after the first goal.

However, the fans were thrilled when Ivan Kaliuzhnyi unleashed a power-packed goal at least 30 yards away from the post.”This is what we wanted from our team. Though they conceded one goal, the victory is a treat for us. As a Blasters’ fan, it is a proud moment for us,” said Shyam Sreedhar, who came all the way from Kottayam to witness the match.

Though the back-to-back losses in the home match resulted in a low turnout of spectators, the victory would bring more fans to the stadium in the coming matches. “While Rahul K P helped the team with his speed, Sahal Samad led the team with this splendid assist. Ivan Kaliuzhnyi once again proved he is the lead player of the team. Definitely, the team under Ivan Vukomanovic has improved a lot after the first few matches,” said Ashiq Muhammed, who came from Malappuram.

So far, Kerala Blasters and FC Goa have played each other 17 times and Blasters have won four of those outings, while FC Goa has emerged victorious nine times. The three points from the match lifted Kerala Blasters up into fifth place, level on points with FC Goa. The Blasters will look to capitalise on this momentum when they take on Hyderabad FC on November 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Blasters Indian Super League
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp