Home Cities Kochi

Eight delivery men booked in Kochi for manhandling colleague

It was following a complaint filed by Nandhakumar, 21, a resident of Ponnurunni, that the case was registered at Palarivattom Police Station.

Published: 17th November 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Swiggy

The logo of food delivery app Swiggy is seen on the phone. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have registered a case against eight striking Swiggy delivery partners for allegedly manhandling a colleague who did not cooperate with their protest. Delivery workers in Kochi are on an indefinite strike seeking increased wages since Tuesday. 

It was following a complaint filed by Nandhakumar, 21, a resident of Ponnurunni, that the case was registered at Palarivattom Police Station. The incident took place on Tuesday evening when Nandhakumar was delivering food from Supreme Bakers, opposite the Gold Souk Mall.

Around eight persons, claiming to be delivery partners on strike, waylaid the complainant and verbally abused him. Nandhakumar fell from his bike when he was allegedly kicked by a person he identified as Akhil. The second accused, Thomas, grabbed Nandhakumar’s helmet and used it to assault him. The other persons manhandled him before a crowd gathered. 

The victim, who suffered minor injuries, later approached the police with the complaint. Police have started the probe and attempts are being made to identify the persons involved in the incident. 
As part of the probe, police checked CCTV camera visuals of the shops in the area. Additionally, details are also being collected from Swiggy to identify the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delivery men Swiggy protest
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp