Eight delivery men booked in Kochi for manhandling colleague

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have registered a case against eight striking Swiggy delivery partners for allegedly manhandling a colleague who did not cooperate with their protest. Delivery workers in Kochi are on an indefinite strike seeking increased wages since Tuesday.

It was following a complaint filed by Nandhakumar, 21, a resident of Ponnurunni, that the case was registered at Palarivattom Police Station. The incident took place on Tuesday evening when Nandhakumar was delivering food from Supreme Bakers, opposite the Gold Souk Mall.

Around eight persons, claiming to be delivery partners on strike, waylaid the complainant and verbally abused him. Nandhakumar fell from his bike when he was allegedly kicked by a person he identified as Akhil. The second accused, Thomas, grabbed Nandhakumar’s helmet and used it to assault him. The other persons manhandled him before a crowd gathered.

The victim, who suffered minor injuries, later approached the police with the complaint. Police have started the probe and attempts are being made to identify the persons involved in the incident.

As part of the probe, police checked CCTV camera visuals of the shops in the area. Additionally, details are also being collected from Swiggy to identify the accused.

