Home Cities Kochi

National level short-film contest on anti-narcotic campaign

The theme of the competition is ‘Aruthu lahari’ (Say no to drugs) in English and Malayalam.

Published: 17th November 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Drug addiction, Narcotics, Brown sugar, Marijuana

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A national-level short film competition for high school and higher secondary students are being held to promote the ongoing anti-narcotic campaign among school students. Sreeman Narayanan, an environmental activist and writer from Muppathadam near Aluva, is conducting the competition. 

The theme of the competition is ‘Aruthu lahari’ (Say no to drugs) in English and Malayalam. Tamil or Hindi with subtitles and films should be inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s views against drug use. The first three winners will get Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000.

“The winning  ones will be used for anti-narcotic campaigns internationally,” said Narayanan. Entries shall be sent via email to sreemannarayanan2014@gmail.com or Telegram to phone number 9995167540. The last date for the submission of entries is December 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National level short-film contest anti-narcotic campaign
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp