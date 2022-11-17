National level short-film contest on anti-narcotic campaign

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A national-level short film competition for high school and higher secondary students are being held to promote the ongoing anti-narcotic campaign among school students. Sreeman Narayanan, an environmental activist and writer from Muppathadam near Aluva, is conducting the competition. The theme of the competition is ‘Aruthu lahari’ (Say no to drugs) in English and Malayalam. Tamil or Hindi with subtitles and films should be inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s views against drug use. The first three winners will get Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000. “The winning ones will be used for anti-narcotic campaigns internationally,” said Narayanan. Entries shall be sent via email to sreemannarayanan2014@gmail.com or Telegram to phone number 9995167540. The last date for the submission of entries is December 31.