Home Cities Kochi

Plus-I student seriously injured after falling off moving KSRTC bus

Lack of enough buses on Aluva-Perumbavoor route forces students to travel in risky conditions

Published: 19th November 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

image used for representation purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a gruesome incident, a 16-year-old girl fell off a moving KSRTC bus at Periyar Junction on Friday. Farhah Fathima, a Plus I student at Okkal SNS Higher Secondary School, was admitted to the intensive care unit of Ernakulam Medical Trust Hospital with deep head injuries.

The accident occurred while Farhah was travelling to school by standing on the footboard of the bus, which was plying on Aluva-Perumbavoor route as the bus was jampacked. However, when the bus reached Periyar Junction, the door of the bus accidentally opened after the strap of her bag caught entangled on the door lock.

“Since it was an ordinary bus, it was not equipped with pneumatic doors. When the door accidentally opened, she fell out of the bus and hit her head on the road. Though a few autorickshaw drivers rushed her to a nearby private hospital, her condition worsened. Following this, the family members shifted her to the Ernakulam Medical Trust Hospital,” said Soman, checking inspector, KSRTC Perumbavoor.

According to the locals, lack of sufficient private buses on Aluva-Perumbavoor route during peak hours force students and other passengers to travel in such a dangerous condition. “At present, 19 buses are conducting service on the stretch. A proposal to increase the number of services along the route has already been approved. Due to a lack of sufficient numbers of workers, the services are yet to be started. Three more buses are likely to start service from Monday,” said a KSRTC officer. Meanwhile, hospital sources said Farhah’s condition is critical, and she is under ventilator support.

MAN DIES, SON INJURED AS BUS HITS BIKE IN FORT KOCHI
Kochi: A 37-year-old man died and his four-year-old child suffered injuries after a speeding private bus hit the bike on which they were travelling at Amaravathy near Fort Kochi on Friday. Jayakumar, son of Ramesh, is identified as the deceased. According to the police, the accident took place near Amaravathy Christian Church around 6 pm on Friday. “Jayakumar was coming from Fort Kochi side on his bike when the bus that was proceeding towards Fort Kochi rammed his motorcycle. In the impact, Jayakumar and his son were thrown off the vehicle. While Jayakumar died, his son escaped with injuries,” said the police officer. Fort Kochi police have taken the bus and the driver who caused the accident into custody. Deepa is the wife of Jayakumar.

Pillion rider killed in road accident at Ambalamugal

Kochi: A 21-year-old youth died after the two-wheeler on which he was riding pillion hit a scooter that tried to cross the road negligently at Ambalamugal around 1.30pm on Thursday. The deceased is Shiphil of Malappuram. In the impact of the collision, Shiphil fell on the road and suffered head injuries. Though he was rushed to a private hospital, he succumbed to injuries around 1.30am on Friday. The scooter was ridden by Shiphil’s colleague Ajay Rajendran. The police have registered a case against Thiruvaniyoor native Anoop Sathyan for causing death by negligence. His arrest would be recorded soon. The body was handed over to relatives after postmortem examination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC road accident
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp