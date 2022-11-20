KOCHI: Rape survivor alleges plot behind spiking, assault

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The gangrape case in the city in which a 19-year-old aspiring model from Kasaragod was abused in a moving car turned murkier with the survivor coming up alleging ‘conspiracy’ behind the incident. She told police that her friend, Rajasthani native Dimple Lampa, took her to the pub and she suspects that some kind of drug was laced in the beer that was given to her.

As per the statement, it was Dimple Lampa who told the girl to get into the car of the three youths, Sudeep, Vivek and Nithin, all hailing from Kodungallur, after she fell unconscious in the pub. The three youths arrested in the case are friends of Dimple Lampa, who was also arrested by the police on Friday.

The trio abused her in the moving car. The car roamed around various locations in the city for about 45 minutes. After the abuse, she was dropped off at a restaurant for having food. She was afraid and hence could not respond at that time.

Then they returned to the pub, took Dimple Lampa with them and dropped the girl at Kakkanad at night. The victim consumed beer and fell unconscious inside the pub at Ravipuram around 10 pm on Thursday. The youths, who were in the pub took her to their car saying they will drop her off at her place in Kakkanad. This time her friend left.

Meanwhile, the victim alleged that the investigation was not heading in the right direction. The woman said that her phone has been seized by the police and it has not been handed over to her so far.

“My friend, whom I know for a while, took me to the pub for the party. It is suspected that some powder was mixed to the beer given to me. Dimple Lampa asked me to get into her friend’s car,” she said in a television channel on Saturday.

However, the police recorded the arrest of Sudeep, Vivek, Nithin and Dimple Lampa on Saturday. The accused have been slapped with charges of rape, conspiracy and abduction.

Kochi city police commissioner C H Nagaraju said that the police will examine whether there is any conspiracy behind the incident.

“If required, a scientific examination will be conducted to ascertain whether the girl was molested after spiking her drinks,” he added.

The accused were remanded in judicial custody by the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Saturday.

KOCHI: The gangrape case in the city in which a 19-year-old aspiring model from Kasaragod was abused in a moving car turned murkier with the survivor coming up alleging ‘conspiracy’ behind the incident. She told police that her friend, Rajasthani native Dimple Lampa, took her to the pub and she suspects that some kind of drug was laced in the beer that was given to her. As per the statement, it was Dimple Lampa who told the girl to get into the car of the three youths, Sudeep, Vivek and Nithin, all hailing from Kodungallur, after she fell unconscious in the pub. The three youths arrested in the case are friends of Dimple Lampa, who was also arrested by the police on Friday. The trio abused her in the moving car. The car roamed around various locations in the city for about 45 minutes. After the abuse, she was dropped off at a restaurant for having food. She was afraid and hence could not respond at that time. Then they returned to the pub, took Dimple Lampa with them and dropped the girl at Kakkanad at night. The victim consumed beer and fell unconscious inside the pub at Ravipuram around 10 pm on Thursday. The youths, who were in the pub took her to their car saying they will drop her off at her place in Kakkanad. This time her friend left. Meanwhile, the victim alleged that the investigation was not heading in the right direction. The woman said that her phone has been seized by the police and it has not been handed over to her so far. “My friend, whom I know for a while, took me to the pub for the party. It is suspected that some powder was mixed to the beer given to me. Dimple Lampa asked me to get into her friend’s car,” she said in a television channel on Saturday. However, the police recorded the arrest of Sudeep, Vivek, Nithin and Dimple Lampa on Saturday. The accused have been slapped with charges of rape, conspiracy and abduction. Kochi city police commissioner C H Nagaraju said that the police will examine whether there is any conspiracy behind the incident. “If required, a scientific examination will be conducted to ascertain whether the girl was molested after spiking her drinks,” he added. The accused were remanded in judicial custody by the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Saturday.