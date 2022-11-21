Home Cities Kochi

Gender inequality in fisheries sector needs to be addressed, says Kerala governor

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan arriving for the inaugural function of the 8th Global Conference on Gender in Aquaculture and Fisheries in Kochi on Sunday

KOCHI:  The 8th Global Conference on Gender in Aquaculture and Fisheries (GAF8) organised by Gender in Aquaculture and Fisheries Section of the Asian Fisheries Society, ICAR- Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Kochi, and the Society of Fisheries Technologists (India) (SOFTI) was inaugurated by the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

While addressing the gathering, he said, “The conference will be discussing issues pertaining to the rights of the unsung majority, which is women. Women have made major contributions in several areas of the fishing industry. However, their contributions in the fisheries and aquaculture have long been neglected. I hope this conference will deliberate and find potential solutions to alleviate the situation.”

Dr T K Srinivasa Gopal, renowned fish processing technologist and academician received the SOFTI Biennial Award 2017 from the Governor. “Women have exceptional capabilities in fisheries business and related work but are often locked out of big developments in technologies, finances and political representations. These developments must include women meaningfully.

GAF8 aims to help improve people’s lives by finding ways to make women more visible, have them counted and included as decision makers,” said Dr Meryl J Williams, Co-Chair GAF8 and Past Chair GAFS of Asian Fisheries Society (AFS).

The conference, being held from November 21 to 23 at IMA House in Kochi, is themed on ‘Shaping the Future: Gender Justice for Sustainable Aquaculture & Fisheries.’ The conference’s aim is to bring forward gender issues in the aquaculture and fisheries sector and discuss potential solutions through gendered lens. 

