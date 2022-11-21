Scooter rider obstructs movement of Kerala HC Chief Justice's pilot vehicle; probe on

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have launched a probe into an incident in which an unidentified scooter rider allegedly obstructed the movement of the pilot vehicle of the Kerala High Court Chief Justice's official car in the wee hours of Monday.

Police said a case was registered at Mulavukkad police station in connection with the incident as per the complaint lodged by Assistant Sub Inspector Antony Perea of Kochi AR Camp, who was in the pilot vehicle. According to the FIR details, the incident occurred around 2 am on Monday when the official vehicle of the Chief Justice and the pilot vehicle were passing through Goshree bridge.

"A scooter rider caused obstruction to the pilot vehicle by riding in a rash and negligent manner. The rider also showered abusive language at the persons seated inside," the FIR said.

As per the statement given by the ASI, police booked the unidentified scooter rider under various sections of IPC that include Section 279 (rash riding), 294 (uttering obscene words), 353 (obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

"We have launched a probe to trace the scooter rider based on the details of the vehicle registration number," said a police officer.

