Home Cities Kochi

Scooter rider obstructs movement of Kerala HC Chief Justice's pilot vehicle; probe on

Police said a case was registered at Mulavukkad police station in connection with the incident as per the complaint lodged by Assistant Sub Inspector Antony Perea of Kochi AR Camp

Published: 21st November 2022 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have launched a probe into an incident in which an unidentified scooter rider allegedly obstructed the movement of the pilot vehicle of the Kerala High Court Chief Justice's official car in the wee hours of Monday. 

Police said a case was registered at Mulavukkad police station in connection with the incident as per the complaint lodged by Assistant Sub Inspector Antony Perea of Kochi AR Camp, who was in the pilot vehicle. According to the FIR details, the incident occurred around 2 am on Monday when the official vehicle of the Chief Justice and the pilot vehicle were passing through Goshree bridge. 

"A scooter rider caused obstruction to the pilot vehicle by riding in a rash and negligent manner. The rider also showered abusive language at the persons seated inside," the FIR said. 

As per the statement given by the ASI, police booked the unidentified scooter rider under various sections of IPC that include Section 279  (rash riding), 294 (uttering obscene words), 353 (obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide). 

"We have launched a probe to trace the scooter rider based on the details of the vehicle registration number," said a police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Police Kerala High Court Chief Justice FIR scooter rider
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp