Frisbee tournament for a cause

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Just.Play, an NGO in Kochi, will conduct an Ultimate Frisbee Tournament from 9am to 5pm at Veli Ground in Fort Kochi on Sunday. The tournament aims to provide the beneficiaries children from vulnerable communities between ages 10 and 18 an opportunity to interact with people from different walks of life.

The event will be the first-ever Ultimate Frisbee Tournament to be held in Kochi. It is open to all and entry is free. So far, more than 200 participants have registered, which includes around 120 children. The NGO was founded in 2020 by a group of alumni of St Stephen’s College in Delhi.

The organisation engages high-risk children and adolescents from shelter homes, orphanages, government-run schools, and other disadvantaged backgrounds to keep them in schools, spread awareness on gender equity and substance abuse issues, and steer them clear from conflict.

“Our mission is to create a society of empowered youngsters with life skills and nurture them to become sensitive individuals. We work with children from vulnerable communities, and currently, there are over 250 children across five centres in Kochi and Bengaluru,” said one of the co-founders of the NGO.

Ultimate Frisbee is a fast-growing mixed-gender, non-contact sport. There are over 15,000 players across India and more than 300 in Kerala.

For details, contact +91 9899242330 | +91 9288809993.

