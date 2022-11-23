Two persons die in separate accidents on Muvattupuzha-Thodupuzha road

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons, including a college student, have died in separate accidents on the Muvattupuzha-Thodupuzha road.

Ayush Boby,19, of Puthencruz, a student of Al Azhar College, Thodupuzha, died while two other students -- Arshad Ahmad and Vishnu Rajesh -- were critically injured after the car in which they were travelling crashed at Hostelpaddy near Muvattupuzha around 9.15am on Tuesday.

Arshad and Vishnu are on ventilator support at MOSC Medical College Hospital, Kolenchery, the police said. There were a total of six students in the car. The three other students -- Fazal Rahman, Stefin Mukadayil and Arun Dineesh -- escaped with minor injuries.

“Ayush died on the way to the hospital. Arshad and Vishnu were later shifted to MOSC Medical College Hospital as they were in a critical condition,” said a police officer.

In another accident on the Muvattupuzha-Thodupuzha road, a two-wheeler rider died when his motorbike rear-ended a parked lorry near Pannipilly bridge, Kadalikkad, Manjalloor, on Monday night. The deceased is Jinto,33, of Thankalam.

