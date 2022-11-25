Home Cities Kochi

A trekker’s paradise

Surrounded by pristine forests and green hills, Painavu is a paradise for those who love trekking and outdoor activities.

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Trek through beautiful plantations, tiny hamlets and lush green rolling hills at Painavu, a cute hill station located amidst expansive forest cover and mountain ranges. Situated at an altitude of 3,900 ft, Painavu is a popular tourist hotspot in Idukki district.

Surrounded by pristine forests and green hills, Painavu is a paradise for those who love trekking and outdoor activities. The hill station offers memorable trekking experience and breathtaking views. Popular for its picturesque location, it is no doubt an ideal getaway for those who want to cut off from the hustle and bustle of city life. 

With Christmas vacation around the corner, the tourist destination is gearing up to welcome more visitors. 
“A majority of the visitors reach here to see the dam, the greenery and wildlife. Currently, the dam is open during weekends and holidays and now as the holiday season is approaching we have given a special request to allow visits every day,” said secretary Jithesh Jose, District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), Idukki. 

Situated inside the Idukki Wildlife Sanctuary, it is a favourite stopover for tourists travelling to Idukki Arch Dam, Cheruthoni Dam and Kulamavu. “We are expecting more domestic tourists in the coming weeks. Foreign tourists are not very keen on dam tourism,” he said.

Hill View Park, located close to Painavu, is a major attraction which offers a better view of the Idukki dam, reservoir and the western ghats. “Adventure activities are available at the park. The forest department is also offering boating for visitors,” he said. 

Distance from Kochi: 115 km 
Nearby attractions: Munnar, Calvary Mount, Idukki Dam, Ramakkalmedu, Cheruthoni Dam, Hill View Park, Anchuruli Waterfalls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
