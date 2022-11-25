Struggling to keep your homes pest-free? 

Home Cities Kochi

Cockroaches, rodents, ants and spiders can easily enter houses and cause potential damage to walls and furniture in a house.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Cockroaches, rodents, ants and spiders can easily enter houses and cause potential damage to walls and furniture in a house. Hence, it is better to prevent these pest problems at source. Here are some tips to keep your houses free from all sorts of pests.   

Do seasonal checks and dusting 
Inspect all corners of your house for any kind of potential damage caused due to pests. Check for cracks and holes in doors, walls and windows. Usually, termites and ants tend to crawl into the house through these cracks. Seal or block all these possible entrances. 

Wipe dusty tabletops and shelves regularly. Remove all cobwebs. Use air-tight containers and jars to avoid insects from creating hideouts. 

Keep the kitchen clean 
The kitchen is one space in the house where pests can live and grow. Always clear all food items from table at night, and do not leave the dishes in the sink. Make sure the dustbin is not open. Use organic cleansers to clean kitchen countertops, floor and other areas. 

To make an organic cleanser, take one part of vinegar, and one part of water and mix well. Use the solution to wipe kitchen countertops, dining table surfaces and washroom shelves. It will gradually prevent ants, mosquitoes and mites from entering the house.

Clean your bathrooms daily 
 Bathrooms should be cleaned daily to eliminate the entry of pests. Check for leaking pipes and fix them. Drain the openings, which are possible gateways for rodents. 

Look for certified pest control options 
Choose a licensed professional to treat rodents and pests if you’re facing a problem. 
The Pest Control (India) Pvt Ltd (PCI) has different pest control options — organic, odourless and pet-friendly options. 
 
Note: Winter is a suitable time to do pesticide application as most of the pests lie dormant during this period. 

Home-made pest repellants 
Don’t want to use chemical pesticides fearing health concerns, you can always try some homemade natural remedies. Here’s how you can prepare them: 
 

  • Take four to five garlic pods. Crush them and put them in boiling water. Spray it around the house to keep mosquitoes away.  
  • Lighting a piece of camphor can also help get rid of mosquitoes and flies  
  •  Take small pieces of dough made from wheat flour and boric acid powder and keep them near possible entries in the house. It helps in keeping cockroaches at bay.  
  • You can keep some plants such as mint, basil, thyme and rosemary indoors as they act as pest repellants 
     
