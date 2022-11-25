Home Cities Kochi

Synthite group invests Rs 150 crore for agro-processing cluster near Kochi; to add 500 new jobs 

Synthite's joint managing director Aju Jacob said the initiative adds value and benefits to the society at large by offering food and food ingredients with increased food safety.

Synthite group's agro-processing cluster

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Spice extracts and value-added spices major Synthite will launch an agro-processing cluster at Aikaranad in Ernakulam on Saturday, creating 500-plus new jobs and indirectly benefiting around 10,000 farming families in the country.

The cluster will be formally inaugurated by Minister for Industries, Law & Coir, P Rajeeve. The cluster is supported by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India.

The CVJ Agro Processing Cluster, named after Synthite group founder CV Jacob, is coming up with an investment of Rs 150 crore by the group, offering comprehensive facilities for processing, production and marketing of value-added spices and agro products, officials said.

Also on the campus are the George Paul Science & Technology (GPST) Laboratory, which is a centralized laboratory facility that will cater to analytical requirements of all the units of the Synthite group, and Synthite Bio-Tech, a facility for food preservation using fermentation technology.

The CVJ Agro Processing Cluster has four Synthite-sponsored units, namely Synthite Ingredients for food Preservation using Fermentation Technology and Gourmets; Protein Extracts and Beverage Supplements; Whole and Ground Spices, Spice Oils & Extracts, and Culinary Products and Natural Colours.

Two other units functioning at the agro cluster are Value-Added Spice Byproducts sponsored by Synthite group company Sijmak Exports (P) Ltd, and Spice Blends and Spice Grindings, which is a unit sponsored by Synthite group company Intergrow Brands (P) Ltd.

“With this CVJ Agro Processing Cluster, Synthite aims to create modern infrastructure for food processing units of the group with integrated and complete preservation infrastructure facilities from the farm gate to the consumer end and also to create effective backward and forward linkages by linking groups of farmers to the processors and markets through a well-equipped supply chain”, said Viju Jacob, managing director, Synthite.

Synthite's joint managing director Aju Jacob said the initiative adds value and benefits to the society at large by offering food and food ingredients with increased food safety, improved nutrition and longer shelf life, and will augment economic growth and opportunities in every walk of life.

The George Paul Science and Technology Laboratory (GPS&T) at the agro park is a centralized laboratory facility meant for meeting the analytical requirements of all units of the Synthite group.

Synthite Bio-Tech focuses on food preservation using fermentation technology. Synthite biotech division focuses on the R&D, metabolic engineering, process development, scale, and commercial production of fermented molecules like flavors, fragrances, and food ingredients. 

