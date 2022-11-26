BEAME of support for Kochi’s art scene turns 40

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the early ‘80s, winds of cultural reinvigoration swept across Kerala. The prevalent zeitgeist spurred bank employees in Ernakulam to initiate a socio-cultural movement, and it resulted in the birth of an iconic collective Bank Employees Arts Movement Ernakulam (BEAME).

“A renaissance-like energy was present among the public then,” says BEAME president K S Ravindran. “At that time, a lot of youngsters were recruited into banks. Also, activism under trade unions was at its peak. These energies synced and ultimately led to the formation of the BEAME.”

Ravindran remembers personalities such as T S Murali, who led the idea into reality. “Murali was a famous, firebrand trade union activist, and was also the first president of BEAME,” he adds. “I joined the Reserve Bank of India in 1982 and became a BEAME member in 1983.”

Kalamandalam Gopi

The organisation was officially formed in Ernakulam on November 17, 1982, on the lines of a similar body launched in Thiruvananthapuram a year ago. Sruthi (Thrissur), Bankmen’s Club (Kozhikode) and Beacon (Kottayam) followed suit.

In 1983, BEAME organised its first programme, a theatre production titled Samanvayam. Since then, BEAME has been organising programmes classical, traditional and popular every month. Over time, it emerged as an integral part of the region’s art & culture scene.

M Balamuralikrishna, K J Yesudas, Sonal Mansingh, Meenakshi Seshadri and Shobhana are some of the leading artists to have performed under the BEAME banner over the years.

“In October 2000, we organised a dance recital where Dr Padma Subrahmanyam, Sudharani Raghupathy and Chitra Visweswaran three renowned Bharatanatyam exponents performed at an event. That was a rare moment,” says Ravindran. “Our annual Kathakali fests and ‘ganamela’, too, are popular.”

Started with about 500 members, BEAME’s primary funding has been membership fee, says Ravindran. “This year, for the first time, we have around 700 members,” he adds.

Currently, BEAME is planning a mega 40th-anniversary celebration over the next five months. “We have lined up a series of events,” says Ravindran. Culture Minister V N Vasavan will inaugurate the celebrations at the TDM Hall at 5.30pm on Saturday. Mayor M Anilkumar will preside over the function, which will include a Mizhavil Thayambaka by Kalamandalam Rajeev and Kalamandalam Vineesh.

In December, a theatre production of ‘Avanavan Kadamba’ written by Kavalam Narayana Panicker will be presented. And, in January, popular couple Shafeeqdeen and Shafina will present Bharatanatyam.

Meanwhile, BEAME, in association with Reserve Bank Recreation Club, will organise football, badminton, carrom, chess and table tennis tournaments for bank and insurance employees. In addition, competitions will be held in light music, film songs (karaoke), group songs, classical music, short story, poetry and essay writing, too. “We have been acting as a beam to support diverse arts and socio-cultural activities amid the growing consumerist culture in the time of globalisation,” says Ravindran.

