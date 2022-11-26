Home Cities Kochi

BEAME of support for Kochi’s art scene turns 40

In 1983, BEAME organised its first programme, a theatre production titled Samanvayam.

Published: 26th November 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sudharani Raghupathy, Padma Subrahmanyam and Chithra Visweswaran

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In the early ‘80s, winds of cultural reinvigoration swept across Kerala. The prevalent zeitgeist spurred bank employees in Ernakulam to initiate a socio-cultural movement, and it resulted in the birth of an iconic collective Bank Employees Arts Movement Ernakulam (BEAME).  

“A renaissance-like energy was present among the public then,” says BEAME president K S Ravindran. “At that time, a lot of youngsters were recruited into banks. Also, activism under trade unions was at its peak. These energies synced and ultimately led to the formation of the BEAME.” 

Ravindran remembers personalities such as T S Murali, who led the idea into reality. “Murali was a famous, firebrand trade union activist, and was also the first president of BEAME,” he adds. “I joined the Reserve Bank of India in 1982 and became a BEAME member in 1983.”

Kalamandalam Gopi

The organisation was officially formed in Ernakulam on November 17, 1982, on the lines of a similar body launched in Thiruvananthapuram a year ago. Sruthi (Thrissur), Bankmen’s Club (Kozhikode) and Beacon (Kottayam) followed suit.

In 1983, BEAME organised its first programme, a theatre production titled Samanvayam. Since then, BEAME has been organising programmes classical, traditional and popular every month. Over time, it emerged as an integral part of the region’s art & culture scene. 

M Balamuralikrishna, K J Yesudas, Sonal Mansingh, Meenakshi Seshadri and Shobhana are some of the leading artists to have performed under the BEAME banner over the years.

“In October 2000, we organised a dance recital where Dr Padma Subrahmanyam, Sudharani Raghupathy and Chitra Visweswaran three renowned Bharatanatyam exponents performed at an event. That was a rare moment,” says Ravindran. “Our annual Kathakali fests and ‘ganamela’, too, are popular.” 

Started with about 500 members, BEAME’s primary funding has been membership fee, says Ravindran. “This year, for the first time, we have around 700 members,” he adds.        

Currently, BEAME is planning a mega 40th-anniversary celebration over the next five months. “We have lined up a series of events,” says Ravindran. Culture Minister V N Vasavan will inaugurate the celebrations at the TDM Hall at 5.30pm on Saturday. Mayor M Anilkumar will preside over the function, which will include a Mizhavil Thayambaka by Kalamandalam Rajeev and Kalamandalam Vineesh. 

In December, a theatre production of ‘Avanavan Kadamba’ written by Kavalam Narayana Panicker will be presented. And, in January, popular couple Shafeeqdeen and Shafina will present Bharatanatyam. 

Meanwhile, BEAME, in association with Reserve Bank Recreation Club, will organise football, badminton, carrom, chess and table tennis tournaments for bank and insurance employees. In addition, competitions will be held in light music, film songs (karaoke), group songs, classical music, short story, poetry and essay writing, too. “We have been acting as a beam to support diverse arts and socio-cultural activities amid the growing consumerist culture in the time of globalisation,” says Ravindran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BEAME Bank Employees Arts Movement Ernakulam
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp