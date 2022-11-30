Ronaldo ‘juniors’ move their way to heroic status

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: For whom soccer is a great passion, ace footballer and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is a virtual God! V T Aby of Vettiyazhickal, Vadakkal in Punnapra is one among the multitude of diehard admirers of the Portuguese football legend.

V T Aby with his sons

Cristiano and Ronaldo

He displayed his love and admiration for one of the biggest draws in present-day world football by naming his two sons Cristiano and Ronaldo.

“After marriage, I told my wife Vineetha of my intention to christen our newborn as Cristiano, if it was a boy. Just like we hoped, it was a boy and we named him Cristiano.

After two years, another son was born to us and he was christened Ronaldo,” said Aby. Cristiano, who is now six years old, is a UKG student at St Aloysius School in Punnapra while Ronaldo is in playschool.

Not only in their names, but in terms of their abiding interest in football also, the two young brothers are football fanatics.

“Every morning we go to the seashore and practise football,” said Aby. “The speed and all-around skill of Ronaldo attracted me and I became his fan. Another reason for my admiration is that my coach Subash once told me that my movements on the ground resemble those of Ronaldo,” he added.

