‘Ente Koodu’ for women opened at Kakkanad

The facility, set up at IMG Junction at Kakkanad, was inaugurated by Health Minister Veena George on Friday.

Published: 01st October 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, the state women and child development department has launched its innovative project ‘Ente Koodu’ in Ernakulam. The facility, set up at IMG Junction at Kakkanad, was inaugurated by Health Minister Veena George on Friday.

According to an official with the department, the residential centres called ‘Ente Koodu’ were set up for women who arrive in the city for various official purposes at the civil station. “Women who come to the city to attend examinations, interviews or for treatment at hospitals can also make use of the ‘Ente Koodu’ facility. Besides being near to the civil station, which is the administrative seat of the district, the centre is accessible to those coming to the Infopark, Special Economic Zone and various industrial hubs nearby, said the official.

“The centre will be open from 5pm to 7am and can accommodate a maximum of 20 people at a time. Besides free accommodation, the centre will provide free dinner too,” she said adding that two caretakers and one cleaner have been posted at the centre.

“Women, girls and boys below 12 years of age can stay. The facility can be used free of cost for a maximum of three days per month after which a fee of Rs 150 will have to be paid per day,” said the official.

