Women in Business conclave discusses new roadmaps

KOCHI: Women in Business, the state conference of women entrepreneurs held in Kochi on Saturday, discussed diverse issues concerning women’s entrepreneurship and new road maps to successful entrepreneurship models for women. The event was jointly organised by TiE Kerala and Women Entrepreneurs Network (WEN).

MP Dr Shashi Tharoor, in his inaugural keynote address, said that the empowerment that is coming up with the internet and social media is bound to enhance the autonomy and safety of women. “Now, there are options to work and hold meetings through internet platforms, rather than physically going out at night through poorly lit streets. The modern world needs to get the work done, does not care about gender and ensures equal pay. Let women seize greater opportunities,” said Tharoor.

Tharoor also pointed out a finding of a recent survey which says that when 29% of women start working in a particular year, the number drops to 9% after 12 months. The percentage of women reaching the corporate management leadership is also very negligible.

“Though women form 51% of the population, entrepreneurship among women is still an untapped source of economic growth. Dreaming big, we have coined the new slogan – A woman entrepreneur in every home,” said Anisha Cherian, TiE Kerala president. 

Speaking on the theme of the conference ‘Women Entrepreneur-Unleashing the Power,’ president of WEN Foundation Maria Abraham said that women empowerment is the world’s most promising investment option. “If more women could be inspired and financially empowered through networking, collaborating, training and mentoring, it can change the destiny of the state and our nation,” she said.

Out of 3,900 companies that form part of the Kerala startup ecosystem, 178 are owned by women entrepreneurs. “Now a great amount of women participation is happening in the area of research and invention, especially in life science, biotechnology and food,” said Anoop Ambika, Kerala Startup Mission CEO.

Besides women entrepreneurs, start-ups and management students, the event saw an array of technical experts, officials of KSUM, KIED, etc and members of WEN, IWIN, KMA and Kerala Startup Network. The event offered professionals and entrepreneurs a platform to meet and interact with investors, mentors and leaders. 

