GCDA to go in for PPP model to execute development projects

At the seminar, Malik spoke about reinventing urban development through emerging tools and techniques.

Published: 04th October 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

GCDA headquarters at Kadavanthara | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: GCDA is planning more public-private partnerships (PPP) to launch a slew of development projects. “GCDA has land, money and technical expertise. Still, we want to go for the PPP model because we want to bring the efficiency of the private sector into our projects. It will also be a great experience for our engineers,” said Abdul Malik K V, secretary, GCDA.

He was delivering a lecture on urban financing at the third and final seminar held as a curtain raiser to the Bodhi National Urban Conclave 2022, to be held at Bolgatty Palace, Kochi, on October 9 and 10. At the seminar, Malik spoke about reinventing urban development through emerging tools and techniques. He covered topics like land pooling, betterment levy, transferable development rights, accommodation reservation and municipal bonds.

