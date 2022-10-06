20-year-old dies after falling off 11th floor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four days after a 17-year-old boy died after falling off the fourth floor of his apartment complex, a similar incident occurred in Kochi on Wednesday. Rachel Mathew, 20, of Malemel Veetil of Mather Seranade, Padivattom, fell off the 11th floor and died. According to the police, the incident occurred around 9pm on Wednesday.

“Though the family members rushed her to the hospital, she was declared brought dead. We have launched a probe. Prima facie, it looks like she slipped and fell on the floor,” said a police officer.

