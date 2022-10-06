Home Cities Kochi

Marine Drive ready for Champions Boat League

Champions Boat League (CBL) is coming to Marine Drive this Saturday.

Published: 06th October 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Champions Boat League

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Champions Boat League (CBL) is coming to Marine Drive this Saturday. The Ernakulam boat race, which is being held as part of the fifth league competition of the CBL, has the boat race aficionados all pumped up. The inauguration of the water sports festival will be held at 1.30 pm on Saturday.  

The CBL, being conducted by the Tourism Department, is being held in the Indian Premier League model. According to the tourism department, the traditional boat race, which has a legacy of decades, is being held along with the CBL. “The setting up of pavilions and other facilities is nearing completion,” said the department.  

“Various departments like the Fire and Rescue Services, police and health have been entrusted with responsibilities like security and emergency medical help,” said an official. According to the official, the competition will start with a mass drill following the public function. “It has been decided to hold the local traditional boat race and the CBL matches alternately during the event along with various cultural programmes,” he added.  

“As part of the match, a fitness contest of the chundan boats will be held at 2.30 pm. The fitness test of the local traditional boats will also be held,” said the official.

