Home Cities Kochi

Of tech-tonic shift and labour pangs

Communism, as they say, is a relic from the past.

Published: 06th October 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Pic: A Sanesh

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: “Our labour sector should be dynamic. Headload workers must be trained to handle modern machinery and technology so that they do not lose out on new job opportunities.” This tweet by Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty in July surprised many. For communists are not known for their technology-friendly stance. And an open call to headload workers to equip themselves with the latest technology was unimaginable, at least until recently. Communism, as they say, is a relic from the past.

In the mid-1980s, CPM was at the forefront of leading anti-computer protests in Kerala. Going back further, to the 1970s, Left parties had opposed the use of tractors in paddy fields. The common concern on both occasions was that new technologies would trigger job losses, be it in offices or paddy fields.
However, under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, there seems to be a clear change in Left parties’ approach towards technology as well as anti-labour practices. After all, it was CPM that banned on May 1, 2018, the ‘nokkukooli’ – a decades-old practice used by the state’s headload workers to extract exorbitant amounts of money without actually doing any work.

During TNIE’s ‘Express Dialogues’ series, Industries Minister P Rajeeve was asked about the stiff attitude of trade unions in general. He said the unions have changed a lot. “Naturally, workers will agitate when they lose jobs. Theatre owners protest when OTT platforms are launched. We all have to change considering the developments and changes in technology,” he had said.

On the tech side, there is another thing that this CPM-led government is doing: Entering into direct competition with private players in various sectors, starting with internet service provider (K-FON), to an Uber-like taxi/auto aggregator app (Kerala Savari), and Netflix-like OTT app (CSpace). The government’s approach seems to be: “If you can’t beat them, join them.” But will the strategy succeed? It’s fair to say that it’s going to be a tough task.

How coastal car transport was nipped in the bud
The question of how ready headload workers are to train themselves in latest technology can be answered by an incident that occurred at Cochin Port in 2016.When the MV Dresden, carrying 500 cars, arrived at the port in May, it was heralded as a new beginning as it would lead to removal of thousands of trucks from the roads.

 Car handling is considered highly prestigious and also eco-friendly as it reduces pollution on the roads. A container truck can typically carry seven to eight medium-sized cars, while a vessel like MV Dresden can ferry up to 4,300 cars in one shipment.

However, trade unions insisted on unloading the vehicles themselves. Following this, another Ro-Ro ship carrying car cargo skipped Cochin Port. The trouble car companies/car cargo vessel face is that these are new cars coming straight from factories in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Chennai, and require expert drivers to unload.

The drivers drive the cars through a hatch on the side of the ship, which has a rampway that connects to the pier. “If the driver is not an expert, it can cause considerable damage to the cars,” a partner of a firm in charge of unloading cars had told me. No wonder, coastal transport of cars to the state – Kerala is a big market for passenger cars, selling about 1.5-1.8 lakh units per annum – has not taken off despite its huge potential.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp