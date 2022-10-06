Vidyarambham: Tiny tots initiated into the world of letters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hundreds of children were initiated into the world of letters on Vidyarambham day at functions held in various parts of the district. The Navaratri celebration, which has been going on for the past nine days at the Kaloor Pavakkulam Sree Mahadeva Temple, also came to an end with the ceremony.

Justice Radhakrishnan, Justice PN Ravindran, Rishi Raj Singh, poet V G Thambi, actor-director Ranji Panicker, novelist Sreekumari Ramachandran, actor Jayasurya, Dr R Padmakumar, singer Madhu Balakrishnan and Krishnadas Namboothiri were present at the functions to administer the first letters to the children.

Nearly 3,000 children began their journey into the world of letters at the Dakshina Mookambika temple at North Paravur. The devotees trickled in at the temple right from Tuesday night and a long queue was witnessed in front of the temple. Chottanikkara Bhagavathy temple also witnessed a heavy rush.

KOCHI: Hundreds of children were initiated into the world of letters on Vidyarambham day at functions held in various parts of the district. The Navaratri celebration, which has been going on for the past nine days at the Kaloor Pavakkulam Sree Mahadeva Temple, also came to an end with the ceremony. Justice Radhakrishnan, Justice PN Ravindran, Rishi Raj Singh, poet V G Thambi, actor-director Ranji Panicker, novelist Sreekumari Ramachandran, actor Jayasurya, Dr R Padmakumar, singer Madhu Balakrishnan and Krishnadas Namboothiri were present at the functions to administer the first letters to the children. Nearly 3,000 children began their journey into the world of letters at the Dakshina Mookambika temple at North Paravur. The devotees trickled in at the temple right from Tuesday night and a long queue was witnessed in front of the temple. Chottanikkara Bhagavathy temple also witnessed a heavy rush.