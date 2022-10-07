Drug menace: Lodges to come under ‘Golden Eagle’ eye

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police will soon launch an operation code named ‘Golden Eagle’ to identify lodges and budget hotels in the city that provide rooms to customers on hourly basis and allow people to check-in without collecting valid ID proofs. City police commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam said a detailed operation will be launched to collect details of mainly Oyo rooms and other hotels which provide rooms to customers on hourly basis.

“A meeting of all stakeholders will be convened soon,” he said adding that budget hotels like Oyo rooms have become a big problem as most of them rent rooms processing forms online and do not physically maintaining records.

“Some persons opt for rooms for hourly stay. These hotels do not maintain physical records of the guests making it easy for illegal activities mainly drug abuse.” The police are also planning to introduce a legal provision by which the owners of the hotels will also be penalised for allowing their premises for drug trafficking.

KOCHI: The city police will soon launch an operation code named ‘Golden Eagle’ to identify lodges and budget hotels in the city that provide rooms to customers on hourly basis and allow people to check-in without collecting valid ID proofs. City police commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam said a detailed operation will be launched to collect details of mainly Oyo rooms and other hotels which provide rooms to customers on hourly basis. “A meeting of all stakeholders will be convened soon,” he said adding that budget hotels like Oyo rooms have become a big problem as most of them rent rooms processing forms online and do not physically maintaining records. “Some persons opt for rooms for hourly stay. These hotels do not maintain physical records of the guests making it easy for illegal activities mainly drug abuse.” The police are also planning to introduce a legal provision by which the owners of the hotels will also be penalised for allowing their premises for drug trafficking.