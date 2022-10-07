Home Cities Kochi

Drug menace: Lodges to come under ‘Golden Eagle’ eye

The police are also planning to introduce a legal prov-- ision by which the owners of the hotels will also be penali- sed for allowing their premises for drug trafficking.

Published: 07th October 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 06:03 AM

Hotel Rooms

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police will soon launch an operation code named ‘Golden Eagle’ to identify lodges and budget hotels in the city that provide rooms to customers on hourly basis and allow people to check-in without collecting valid ID proofs. City police commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam said a detailed operation will be launched to collect details of mainly Oyo rooms and other hotels which provide rooms to customers on hourly basis.

“A meeting of all stakeholders will be convened soon,” he said adding that budget hotels like Oyo rooms have become a big problem as most of them rent rooms processing forms online and do not physically maintaining records.

“Some persons opt for rooms for hourly stay. These hotels do not maintain physical records of the guests making it easy for illegal activities mainly drug abuse.” The police are also planning to introduce a legal provision by which the owners of the hotels will also be penalised for allowing their premises for drug trafficking.

