It’s mixing season! Bring on dry fruits and spirits

The chefs of Four Points by Sheraton rolled up their sleeves and hosted a hearty cake-mixing ceremony recently.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The chefs of Four Points by Sheraton rolled up their sleeves and hosted a hearty cake-mixing ceremony recently. Unlike previous years, this time, the age-old tradition was held with a cause. The hotel will celebrate Christmas by distributing cakes to old-age homes.

“We want to share our joy with the elderly by distributing cakes made out of these mixed ingredients. Since they are away from their family, celebrating the joyous season together would mean a lot to them,” says Vikas Kumar, the hotel’s general manager.

Sheraton is hosting the ceremony on a grand scale. “Many of the Covid restrictions have been lifted and several festivals are returning to the old days. We have also invited several corporations. We expect them to utilise their CSR funds so that we can deliver cakes to more old-age homes,” says Vikas. 

Amid the stunning ambience with a live band performance, the event progressed by the infinity poolside. In the cake mixing ceremony, dry fruits like cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and figs, along with candied orange peels, ginger and colourful tutti frutti were added with a lot of spirits, mainly brandy and grape wine. 

“While mixing the ingredients, liquor is also added. This gives the cake a unique flavour, aroma and texture. Though the fruits will be mixed with alcohol, the spirit content will be cooked away later,” says Angat Grewal, head chef. 

According to the chef, once the mixing is done, the soaked fruits and nuts will go down to the bakery and will be stored in air-tight containers for up to a month. “Any leftover mixture can be used next year. There is a popular belief that preserved fruits and the process of mixing attracts good luck and harmony,” adds Chef Angat. 

