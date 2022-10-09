Home Cities Kochi

Teen beats up principal for questioning haircut

A Plus-II student of a school at Malayattoor near Angamaly allegedly roughed up the principal who questioned him over his haircut.

Published: 09th October 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Plus-II student of a school at Malayattoor near Angamaly allegedly roughed up the principal who questioned him over his haircut. The principal sustained injuries on his face. Though the incident occurred on Friday, no complaint has been filed before the police in this regard.

According to sources, the student’s class teacher had asked him to get his long hair cut as a matter of discipline. However in protest, the 17-year-old boy tonsured his head and came to the school wearing a cap on Friday. Noticing this, the principal questioned his act. This provoked the student and he allegedly hit the principal on his face and also threatened the teachers who came forward to stop him. The principal left the hospital on Friday itself as the injuries were not severe, the source said.

“The boy has been dismissed from the school and given a transfer certificate. However, he will be permitted to write the examinations as he is studying in Plus-II,” said a reliable source.  The school authorities have not responded to the issue as they do not want to tarnish the image of the school.

When asked about the issue, the police said no case has been registered in connection with the incident as they have not received any complaint. “As the student is a juvenile, counselling would be provided to him if required,” said an officer with Kalady police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp