Teen beats up principal for questioning haircut

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Plus-II student of a school at Malayattoor near Angamaly allegedly roughed up the principal who questioned him over his haircut. The principal sustained injuries on his face. Though the incident occurred on Friday, no complaint has been filed before the police in this regard.

According to sources, the student’s class teacher had asked him to get his long hair cut as a matter of discipline. However in protest, the 17-year-old boy tonsured his head and came to the school wearing a cap on Friday. Noticing this, the principal questioned his act. This provoked the student and he allegedly hit the principal on his face and also threatened the teachers who came forward to stop him. The principal left the hospital on Friday itself as the injuries were not severe, the source said.

“The boy has been dismissed from the school and given a transfer certificate. However, he will be permitted to write the examinations as he is studying in Plus-II,” said a reliable source. The school authorities have not responded to the issue as they do not want to tarnish the image of the school.

When asked about the issue, the police said no case has been registered in connection with the incident as they have not received any complaint. “As the student is a juvenile, counselling would be provided to him if required,” said an officer with Kalady police station.

