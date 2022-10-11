Home Cities Kochi

GCDA aims to make Kochi Kerala's first ‘sponge city’

New urban area model to be developed for flood management, strengthening ecological infrastructure and drain networks

Published: 11th October 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Speaker A N Shamseer having a word with GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai at the valedictory function of Bodhi-2022. Keshav Varma of MoUHA and Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar look on | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) is exploring the options to transform Kochi into a “sponge city” in a bid to overcome the looming challenges caused by increasing urbanisation and environmental hazards, including climate change.

“Kochi is a potential city to become the first sponge city in the state,” said GCDA senior town planner M M Sheeba. She was speaking during a discussion on the ‘Future of Kochi’ held as part of the two-day National Urban Conclave-Bodhi 2022 which concluded on Monday.

The concept of a sponge city means constructing a new urban area model for flood management and strengthening ecological infrastructure and drain networks. “Kochi is among the cities that face the challenge of the rise in sea levels. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, the sea level in Kochi will rise by 11cm by 2030, 23cm by 2050, and 1m by 2130,” she said.

The GCDA focuses on preserving the central business district (CBD) of Kochi as a parent city and extends development to outer areas like Keezhmadu, Puthencruz and Mulanthuruthy. There is a need to develop satellite towns and ensure smooth connectivity with ring roads.

Lokanath Behera, managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, expressed optimism about the future of Kochi. He pointed out the developments in the city in terms of mass transit systems like Kochi Metro and the upcoming Water Metro project. He stressed the need to rejuvenate all canals in the city.Raghuraman, secretary of the Goshree Islands Development Authority, spoke about the interventions being made by it for the development of the city and its islands.

He highlighted the efforts being made for the development of agriculture, fisheries and small industries.
Dr Rajan C of the Centre for Heritage Environment and Development and Hari S of KIIFB also gave detailed presentations of the projects being carried out by the government entities.

What is it
A sponge city means constructing a new urban area model for flood management and strengthening ecological infrastructure and drain networks

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GCDA Kochi Kerala
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp