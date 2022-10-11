GCDA aims to make Kochi Kerala's first ‘sponge city’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) is exploring the options to transform Kochi into a “sponge city” in a bid to overcome the looming challenges caused by increasing urbanisation and environmental hazards, including climate change.

“Kochi is a potential city to become the first sponge city in the state,” said GCDA senior town planner M M Sheeba. She was speaking during a discussion on the ‘Future of Kochi’ held as part of the two-day National Urban Conclave-Bodhi 2022 which concluded on Monday.

The concept of a sponge city means constructing a new urban area model for flood management and strengthening ecological infrastructure and drain networks. “Kochi is among the cities that face the challenge of the rise in sea levels. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, the sea level in Kochi will rise by 11cm by 2030, 23cm by 2050, and 1m by 2130,” she said.

The GCDA focuses on preserving the central business district (CBD) of Kochi as a parent city and extends development to outer areas like Keezhmadu, Puthencruz and Mulanthuruthy. There is a need to develop satellite towns and ensure smooth connectivity with ring roads.

Lokanath Behera, managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, expressed optimism about the future of Kochi. He pointed out the developments in the city in terms of mass transit systems like Kochi Metro and the upcoming Water Metro project. He stressed the need to rejuvenate all canals in the city.Raghuraman, secretary of the Goshree Islands Development Authority, spoke about the interventions being made by it for the development of the city and its islands.

He highlighted the efforts being made for the development of agriculture, fisheries and small industries.

Dr Rajan C of the Centre for Heritage Environment and Development and Hari S of KIIFB also gave detailed presentations of the projects being carried out by the government entities.

