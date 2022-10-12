Junk mars Streetscape @ Panampilly Nagar

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Once a beautiful, well-lit stretch buzzing with joggers, the Panampilly Nagar walkway popularly known as Streetscape has lost its sheen due to poor upkeep. The 750-metre-long walkway-cum-cycle track constructed on Shihab Thangal Road is now facing neglect and has been filled with garbage for the past few days.

“The upkeep of the walkway situated in the heart of the city is pathetic,” says Suma Madhu, an Express reader, who alerted this reporter about the issue. “The waste bins are overflowing, and authorities have not taken up the responsibility to clean them. Several people have been dumping garbage on the walkway as well. It is sad to see the degrading condition of one of Kochi’s popular walkways.”

The walkway at Panampilly Nagar, constructed by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) in 2018, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As per a 2017 MoU involving KMRL, GCDA and the corporation, Kochi Metro was to maintain Streetscape for five years.

A KMRL official, however, says the agreement was not ratified. “The corporation is yet to sign

the agreement. Only than can KMRL take up the maintenance work of the walkway,” the official adds.

Apart from the waste, the walkway is covered by overgrown bushes. “A few joggers have spotted snakes and other venomous creatures in the bushes,” says a 52-year-old resident, requesting anonymity.

“The poorly maintained walkway shows the lackadaisical attitude of the officials. As a resident, I have tried to highlight the issue to the area councillor, who shrugged her shoulders and passed the buck to GCDA and KMRL.” Calls to the councillor went unanswered.

Better Kochi Response Group president S Gopakumar says one cannot blame the authorities alone. “Keeping a public place clean is the responsibility of both the authorities in charge and the general public,” he stresses.

KOCHI: Once a beautiful, well-lit stretch buzzing with joggers, the Panampilly Nagar walkway popularly known as Streetscape has lost its sheen due to poor upkeep. The 750-metre-long walkway-cum-cycle track constructed on Shihab Thangal Road is now facing neglect and has been filled with garbage for the past few days. “The upkeep of the walkway situated in the heart of the city is pathetic,” says Suma Madhu, an Express reader, who alerted this reporter about the issue. “The waste bins are overflowing, and authorities have not taken up the responsibility to clean them. Several people have been dumping garbage on the walkway as well. It is sad to see the degrading condition of one of Kochi’s popular walkways.” The walkway at Panampilly Nagar, constructed by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) in 2018, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As per a 2017 MoU involving KMRL, GCDA and the corporation, Kochi Metro was to maintain Streetscape for five years. A KMRL official, however, says the agreement was not ratified. “The corporation is yet to sign the agreement. Only than can KMRL take up the maintenance work of the walkway,” the official adds. Apart from the waste, the walkway is covered by overgrown bushes. “A few joggers have spotted snakes and other venomous creatures in the bushes,” says a 52-year-old resident, requesting anonymity. “The poorly maintained walkway shows the lackadaisical attitude of the officials. As a resident, I have tried to highlight the issue to the area councillor, who shrugged her shoulders and passed the buck to GCDA and KMRL.” Calls to the councillor went unanswered. Better Kochi Response Group president S Gopakumar says one cannot blame the authorities alone. “Keeping a public place clean is the responsibility of both the authorities in charge and the general public,” he stresses.