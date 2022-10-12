Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro introduces free Wi-Fi service inside trains

Providing additional benefits to commuters, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has introduced free Wi-Fi service in trains.

Published: 12th October 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro.

Kochi Metro

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Providing additional benefits to commuters, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has introduced free Wi-Fi service in trains. The service will be available in all 23 trains of the Kochi Metro. KMRL managing director Loknath Behera inaugurated the Wi-Fi service on Tuesday.

Currently, 4G network is being used to provide Wi-Fi connectivity which will be upgraded to 5G network once the service is widely available. KMRL has taken special care not to share user credentials with outside agencies as per the statutory guidelines. A seamless Wi-Fi inside the train will enhance the overall experience of the commuters while travelling in Kochi Metro, the KMRL stated.

The project is being implemented to promote Digital India Campaign in association with Worldshore, a Thiruvananthapuram-based company. Worldshore is a registered operator under the Department of Telecommunications.

To avail service, commuters must activate Wi-Fi on their mobile and select ‘KMRL Free Wi-Fi’. After connecting, the user has to enter the name and phone number and verify OTP to access the internet.

Water Metro

Loknath Behera said the first batch of five water metro ferries will be commissioned after conducting trial runs on the High Court-Vypeen corridor. “Since it is for the first time that we are using the fleet of battery-powered ferries, an extensive trial will be conducted before launching the water metro service,” said Behera.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro WiFi
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp