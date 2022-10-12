Kochi Metro introduces free Wi-Fi service inside trains

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Providing additional benefits to commuters, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has introduced free Wi-Fi service in trains. The service will be available in all 23 trains of the Kochi Metro. KMRL managing director Loknath Behera inaugurated the Wi-Fi service on Tuesday.

Currently, 4G network is being used to provide Wi-Fi connectivity which will be upgraded to 5G network once the service is widely available. KMRL has taken special care not to share user credentials with outside agencies as per the statutory guidelines. A seamless Wi-Fi inside the train will enhance the overall experience of the commuters while travelling in Kochi Metro, the KMRL stated.

The project is being implemented to promote Digital India Campaign in association with Worldshore, a Thiruvananthapuram-based company. Worldshore is a registered operator under the Department of Telecommunications.

To avail service, commuters must activate Wi-Fi on their mobile and select ‘KMRL Free Wi-Fi’. After connecting, the user has to enter the name and phone number and verify OTP to access the internet.

Water Metro

Loknath Behera said the first batch of five water metro ferries will be commissioned after conducting trial runs on the High Court-Vypeen corridor. “Since it is for the first time that we are using the fleet of battery-powered ferries, an extensive trial will be conducted before launching the water metro service,” said Behera.

KOCHI: Providing additional benefits to commuters, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has introduced free Wi-Fi service in trains. The service will be available in all 23 trains of the Kochi Metro. KMRL managing director Loknath Behera inaugurated the Wi-Fi service on Tuesday. Currently, 4G network is being used to provide Wi-Fi connectivity which will be upgraded to 5G network once the service is widely available. KMRL has taken special care not to share user credentials with outside agencies as per the statutory guidelines. A seamless Wi-Fi inside the train will enhance the overall experience of the commuters while travelling in Kochi Metro, the KMRL stated. The project is being implemented to promote Digital India Campaign in association with Worldshore, a Thiruvananthapuram-based company. Worldshore is a registered operator under the Department of Telecommunications. To avail service, commuters must activate Wi-Fi on their mobile and select ‘KMRL Free Wi-Fi’. After connecting, the user has to enter the name and phone number and verify OTP to access the internet. Water Metro Loknath Behera said the first batch of five water metro ferries will be commissioned after conducting trial runs on the High Court-Vypeen corridor. “Since it is for the first time that we are using the fleet of battery-powered ferries, an extensive trial will be conducted before launching the water metro service,” said Behera.