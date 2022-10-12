Home Cities Kochi

Stray dog bites 14 morning walkers in Kochi

According to Nishad, councillor of Kalamassery municipality, it was around 6.30 in the morning when these people were bitten by the stray dog.

Published: 12th October 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a short lull, the stray dog menace has again reared its ugly head, sending fear down the spines of residents of Kochi. As many as 14 people who were on a morning walk near Thrikkakara temple were bitten by a stray dog on Tuesday.

According to Nishad, councillor of Kalamassery municipality, it was around 6.30 in the morning when these people were bitten by the stray dog. He said four suffered deep injuries in their legs and were admitted to Ernakulam Medical College Hospital.

The remaining people suffered minor injuries to their legs and they too were admitted at the MCH.
 “It was after a gap that the stray dog menace was again causing a worry,” he said.Though local residents told health officials to catch the stray dog, their efforts ended in vain as they were not able to spot it.

“With the help of the public, we conducted a search for the dog in the area, but we couldn’t spot it. Fortunately, no bite cases were reported from other parts,” said a health officer.

